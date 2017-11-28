Most read
West Virginia Receives High Marks for Construction Business Climate From ABC 2017 Scorecard
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 03:27 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The scorecard website, meritshopscorecard.org, identifies states, such as West Virginia, that have created an environment where merit-shop contractors are well positioned to succeed and states where strategic improvements need to be made. Due to the continued promotion of free-market reforms by the West Virginia State Legislature, West Virginia has jumped ten spots on the ABC Merit Shop Scorecard in the overall state rankings from its position in 2016, and twenty-five spots from the 2015 rankings, the initial year of the scorecard's publication. West Virginia's 2017 Scorecard Overall Rank: 4 Project Labor Agreement Policy: A Prevailing Wage Mandates: A Right to Work: A Public-Private Partnerships: B Construction Job Growth: F Workforce Development Incentives: B Career and Technical Education: B Detailed descriptions of each score are on West Virginia's page at meritshopscorecard.org. "West Virginia policymakers have built a free enterprise-based business environment that allows merit shop construction contractors to grow while also protecting taxpayers from inflated costs," said ABCWV Chapter President Bryan Hoylman. "ABC applauds state lawmakers for banning anti-competitive and restrictive project labor agreement and inflated prevailing wage mandates while supporting Right to Work and important workforce development incentives that rewards the industry's investment in its employees. These policies will help promote economic growth, which leads to more jobsites and more West Virginia construction jobs." The merit shop philosophy is the belief that people and companies succeed based on free enterprise principles within the free market system, which is characterized by open and fair competition and diverse participants. Those who adhere to the philosophy believe employees and employers have the right to determine wages and working conditions through either individual or collective bargaining, as they choose, within the boundaries of the law. They oppose violence, coercion, intimidation and the denial of the rights of employees and employers. Furthermore, they believe it is incumbent upon all branches of government to be responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and that government should award contracts based solely on merit to the lowest responsible bidder, regardless of labor affiliation. The Merit Shop Scorecard was developed with input from ABC chapters and industry stakeholders across the country. Criteria and definitions are available on meritshopscorecard.org. The scorecard will be updated with exclusive state construction unemployment rate estimates from economist Bernard Markstein, Ph.D. Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 that represents more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.