Charleston felon sentenced to nearly five years in prison for second federal gun crime
On February 22, 2017, officers with the Charleston Police Department pulled Davis over on Virginia Street in Charleston for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, officers found a stolen, loaded Taurus handgun in his pants. Davis was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of previous felony convictions. Additionally, this is the second federal gun conviction for Davis. He was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2011 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. He was also convicted of first degree robbery in 2004 in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
The Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Haley Bunn and Matt Davis handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston imposed the sentence.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking existing local programs targeting gun crime.