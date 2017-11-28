Most read
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Huntington Council Approves Grant Expenditure Contracts; Heck Extends Thanks for 'Working Together' after Illegal Dump Found
- Marshall Health welcomes new pediatrician, pediatric specialists
- First Street Foodfair Closing; No Longer Economically Feisable
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is Coming to Spread Christmas Cheer
- Charleston felon sentenced to nearly five years in prison for second federal gun crime
- DEVELOPING ... WV State Police Arrest Man with Weapon Who Tried to Enter Cabell County Church
- West Virginia Receives High Marks for Construction Business Climate From ABC 2017 Scorecard
- Ohio Petitions for Constitutional Amendments Certified
- Resolutions Fill Huntington Council Agenda; Finance Committee Meeting Monday Too
Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
An arrest has been made in connection with a Nov. 15 shooting incident at Rotary Gardens Apartments. Alex Cooper, 38, has been charged with attempted murder. According to WSAZ and a criminal complaint, guns, cash and marijuana were found at the arrestee's apartment on Charleston Avenue after issuance of a search warrant.
Two men have been charged with drug related crimes Nov. 27 at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue, based on HPD arrest records. Both men were charged with conspiring to deliver a controlled substance. One of the men faces a second possession charge.
OFFICIAL HPD REPORTS
HPD incident reports for November 26-27 also include:
- First degree robbery @ about 8:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of 5 1/2 alley;
- Strangulation, petit larceny, domestic battery @ about 5:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue;
- Burglary @ about 10:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 2200 block of Eighth Avenue;
- Automobile B & E and petit larceny @ about 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Chase Street.
UNOFFICIAL REPORTS ( Social Media Related, not officially confirmed)
An armed robbery occurred NEAR McDonalds on Hal Greer Blvd. next to Cabell-Huntington Hospital on Nov. 28. Unofficial social media posts state that the incident occurred on the parking lot, was drug related and that a suspect has been taken into custody.
A vehicle in the 2700 block of Collis Avenue had its tires stolen. The vehicle was left on blocks.