Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 22:33 Updated 12 min ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
Facebook Photo

Huntington Police are awaiting autopsy results in a pending investigation of an injured infant, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 27. The  Nov. 15 incident occurred in the  2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to police officials . 

An arrest has been made in connection with a Nov. 15 shooting incident at Rotary Gardens Apartments. Alex Cooper, 38, has been charged with attempted murder. According to WSAZ and a criminal complaint, guns, cash and marijuana were found at the arrestee's apartment on Charleston Avenue  after issuance of a search warrant. 

Two men have been  charged with drug related crimes Nov. 27 at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue, based on HPD arrest records. Both men were charged with conspiring to deliver a controlled substance. One of the men faces a second possession charge. 

OFFICIAL HPD REPORTS

HPD incident reports for November  26-27 also include: 

- First degree robbery @ about 8:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of 5 1/2 alley;

- Strangulation, petit larceny, domestic battery @ about 5:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue;

- Burglary @ about 10:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 2200 block of Eighth Avenue;

- Automobile B & E and petit larceny @ about 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Chase Street.

UNOFFICIAL REPORTS ( Social Media Related, not officially confirmed) 

 An armed robbery   occurred NEAR McDonalds on Hal Greer Blvd. next to Cabell-Huntington Hospital on Nov. 28. Unofficial social media posts state that  the incident occurred on the parking lot, was drug related and that a suspect has been taken into custody. 

A vehicle in the 2700 block of Collis Avenue had its tires stolen. The vehicle was left on blocks. 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus