Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident

Huntington Police are awaiting autopsy results in a pending investigation of an injured infant, who passed away on Monday, Nov. 27. The Nov. 15 incident occurred in the 2000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to police officials .

An arrest has been made in connection with a Nov. 15 shooting incident at Rotary Gardens Apartments. Alex Cooper, 38, has been charged with attempted murder. According to WSAZ and a criminal complaint, guns, cash and marijuana were found at the arrestee's apartment on Charleston Avenue after issuance of a search warrant.

Two men have been charged with drug related crimes Nov. 27 at around 4:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fifth Avenue, based on HPD arrest records. Both men were charged with conspiring to deliver a controlled substance. One of the men faces a second possession charge.

OFFICIAL HPD REPORTS

HPD incident reports for November 26-27 also include:

- First degree robbery @ about 8:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of 5 1/2 alley;

- Strangulation, petit larceny, domestic battery @ about 5:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue;

- Burglary @ about 10:30 p.m. (Nov. 26) in the 2200 block of Eighth Avenue;

- Automobile B & E and petit larceny @ about 7:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Chase Street.

UNOFFICIAL REPORTS ( Social Media Related, not officially confirmed)

An armed robbery occurred NEAR McDonalds on Hal Greer Blvd. next to Cabell-Huntington Hospital on Nov. 28. Unofficial social media posts state that the incident occurred on the parking lot, was drug related and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

A vehicle in the 2700 block of Collis Avenue had its tires stolen. The vehicle was left on blocks.