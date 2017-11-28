Most read
Marshall Orthopaedics partners with Three Rivers Medical Center; Goel named to School of Medicine faculty
Akshay Goel, M.D., has been named an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Goel, a fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon, cares for patients with a variety of orthopaedic conditions, including arthritis, fractures, sports-related injuries and more. He is experienced in total joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery and arthroscopy.
“We are thrilled to add Dr. Goel as a full-time faculty member of Marshall Orthopaedics,” said Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “As a result of this partnership, Three Rivers Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing high quality orthopaedic care to patients in the greater Louisa community.”
Goel earned his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in India. He completed an orthopaedic surgery residency at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in India, followed by a sports medicine fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama, and an adult reconstruction fellowship at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.
Goel joined the medical staff at Three Rivers Medical Center in 2014 and will continue seeing patients at Three Rivers Medical Clinic, 2483 Highway 644, Suite 201, in Louisa. To schedule an appointment with Goel, call 606-638-9404.