Most read
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Huntington Council Approves Grant Expenditure Contracts; Heck Extends Thanks for 'Working Together' after Illegal Dump Found
- Marshall Health welcomes new pediatrician, pediatric specialists
- First Street Foodfair Closing; No Longer Economically Feisable
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is Coming to Spread Christmas Cheer
- Charleston felon sentenced to nearly five years in prison for second federal gun crime
- DEVELOPING ... WV State Police Arrest Man with Weapon Who Tried to Enter Cabell County Church
- West Virginia Receives High Marks for Construction Business Climate From ABC 2017 Scorecard
- Ohio Petitions for Constitutional Amendments Certified
- Resolutions Fill Huntington Council Agenda; Finance Committee Meeting Monday Too
Choral Union to perform holiday concert
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 18:34 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
According to Director Deborah Bradley, the Choral Union will be joined by a number of other performers, including Lincoln Brass, the MU Chamber Choir under the direction of Dr. David Castleberry, Dr. Johan Botes on organ, Dr. Susan Tusing on piano, Dr. Wendell Dobbs on flute and Dr. Julio Alves on guitar.
The Choral Union includes Marshall students and community members. The free performance is open to the public.