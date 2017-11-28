Choral Union to perform holiday concert

Marshall University’s Choral Union will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church at 1124 Fifth Avenue in Huntington.

According to Director Deborah Bradley, the Choral Union will be joined by a number of other performers, including Lincoln Brass, the MU Chamber Choir under the direction of Dr. David Castleberry, Dr. Johan Botes on organ, Dr. Susan Tusing on piano, Dr. Wendell Dobbs on flute and Dr. Julio Alves on guitar.

The Choral Union includes Marshall students and community members. The free performance is open to the public.