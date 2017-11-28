Detroit man pleads guilty to Huntington federal heroin crime

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who was part of a group selling heroin in Huntington in 2015 pleaded guilty today to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Marquis Tamal Quinton Evans, 24, entered his guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

Between July and October of 2015, Evans and others distributed heroin that was transported from Michigan to the Huntington area. On October 5, 2015, the Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted a search at 1826 Old 16th Street Road in Huntington. Agents located Evans inside the residence, as well as two other individuals. During the search, agents seized approximately 284 grams of heroin and over $51,000 in cash. Evans admitted that he and the other individuals intended to sell the heroin. Evans additionally admitted to all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Evans faces at least five and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 26, 2018.

The Huntington FBI Drug Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case is being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.