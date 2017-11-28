Mason County felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Mason County man pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Conrad D. Berkley, II, 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, entered his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On April 3, 2017, special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives went to Drew’s Jewelry, Gun and Pawn in Gallipolis Ferry to determine if anyone had recently sold an AK-47 rifle to the store. Agents discovered that Berkley had sold a Century Arms, model RAS 47 to the store on March 27, 2017. Berkley was prohibited from possessing any firearm under federal law because of a 2007 conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court for unlawful wounding.

Berkley faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on February 26, 2018.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide commitment to reduce gun crime in the United States by networking with existing local programs targeting gun crime.