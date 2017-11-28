Most read
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Huntington Council Approves Grant Expenditure Contracts; Heck Extends Thanks for 'Working Together' after Illegal Dump Found
- Marshall Health welcomes new pediatrician, pediatric specialists
- First Street Foodfair Closing; No Longer Economically Feisable
- A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage is Coming to Spread Christmas Cheer
- Charleston felon sentenced to nearly five years in prison for second federal gun crime
- DEVELOPING ... WV State Police Arrest Man with Weapon Who Tried to Enter Cabell County Church
- West Virginia Receives High Marks for Construction Business Climate From ABC 2017 Scorecard
- Ohio Petitions for Constitutional Amendments Certified
- Resolutions Fill Huntington Council Agenda; Finance Committee Meeting Monday Too
FIRST TIMES: Woody Harrelson's "Three Billboards" Opens Friday, Dec. 1 @ Marquee's Pullman 16
No hold overs will be leaving. "Coco" drops from three auditoriums to two.
FLASHBACKS
Home Alone Wednesday, Nov. 29 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
White Christmas is on tap Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.
THREE BILLBOARDS:
After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.
MARQUEE PULLMAN
FACEBOOK WEBSITE: https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare
TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 1
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:05PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)Drama
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes
DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 9 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig
DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM