FIRST TIMES: Woody Harrelson's "Three Billboards" Opens Friday, Dec. 1 @ Marquee's Pullman 16

No new films go into "wide" release Friday, Dec. 1, but Marquee Pullman 16 (and select additional cinemas) will be opening a film that has received widespread promotion on certain TV networks. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish and Lucas Hedges in a film about an unsolved murder.

No hold overs will be leaving. "Coco" drops from three auditoriums to two.

FLASHBACKS

Home Alone Wednesday, Nov. 29 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

White Christmas is on tap Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.

THREE BILLBOARDS:

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

MARQUEE PULLMAN

TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 1

