FIRST TIMES: Woody Harrelson's "Three Billboards" Opens Friday, Dec. 1 @ Marquee's Pullman 16

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 18:59 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
FIRST TIMES: Woody Harrelson's "Three Billboards" Opens Friday, Dec. 1 @ Marquee's Pullman 16

No new films go into "wide" release Friday, Dec. 1, but Marquee Pullman 16 (and select additional cinemas) will be opening a film that has received widespread promotion on certain TV networks. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" stars Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish and Lucas Hedges in a film about an unsolved murder. 

No hold overs will be leaving. "Coco" drops from three auditoriums to two.

 

FLASHBACKS

Home Alone  Wednesday, Nov.  29 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

White Christmas is on tap Sunday and Wednesday, Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27. 

 THREE BILLBOARDS:

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

MARQUEE PULLMAN 

FACEBOOK WEBSITE:  https://www.facebook.com/MarqueeCinemasPullmanSquare

 

TIMES BEGINNING FRIDAY DEC. 1

 

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:05PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes

DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 9 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig

DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:20PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

 

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus