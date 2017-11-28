Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Court Decision Leaving President’s Consumer Watchdog In Place

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded a federal court ruling that leaves in place President Trump’s pick as acting director of the nation’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as the broader case plays out.





“Today’s decision signals that the court is likely to confirm President Trump’s authority to appoint temporary leadership at the CFPB,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Directives set forth by the CFPB touch the day to day lives of West Virginians. New leadership is needed to reverse CFPB’s record of overreaching regulation that harms the interest of consumers and small financial institutions.”



Earlier Tuesday, Attorney General Morrisey and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton together led a coalition of eight states in filing a brief that supports President Trump’s authority to take such action until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed.



The friend of the court brief, filed prior to Tuesday’s ruling, urged the court to deny an injunction seeking to block President Trump’s temporary appointment. It argues such authority is fully warranted under the Federal Vacancy Reform Act.



Also this week, West Virginia led a letter to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That letter, signed by six state attorneys general, also supported President Trump’s authority to appoint temporary leadership and, in doing so, objected to a move by the bureau’s former director to appoint his own temporary successor as acting director.



The states contend federal law, prior administrative opinions and a federal appeals court decision all support President Trump’s authority to name an acting director. The need for efficient administration within the executive branch also backs the statutory authority for President Trump’s position in designating a temporary leader.



Other state attorneys general that joined the West Virginia- and Texas-led brief were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.



Read a copy of the brief at “Today’s decision signals that the court is likely to confirm President Trump’s authority to appoint temporary leadership at the CFPB,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Directives set forth by the CFPB touch the day to day lives of West Virginians. New leadership is needed to reverse CFPB’s record of overreaching regulation that harms the interest of consumers and small financial institutions.”Earlier Tuesday, Attorney General Morrisey and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton together led a coalition of eight states in filing a brief that supports President Trump’s authority to take such action until a permanent director is nominated and confirmed.The friend of the court brief, filed prior to Tuesday’s ruling, urged the court to deny an injunction seeking to block President Trump’s temporary appointment. It argues such authority is fully warranted under the Federal Vacancy Reform Act.Also this week, West Virginia led a letter to President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. That letter, signed by six state attorneys general, also supported President Trump’s authority to appoint temporary leadership and, in doing so, objected to a move by the bureau’s former director to appoint his own temporary successor as acting director.The states contend federal law, prior administrative opinions and a federal appeals court decision all support President Trump’s authority to name an acting director. The need for efficient administration within the executive branch also backs the statutory authority for President Trump’s position in designating a temporary leader.Other state attorneys general that joined the West Virginia- and Texas-led brief were Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.Read a copy of the brief at http://bit.ly/2hYLGqO

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus