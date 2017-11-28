Ryan Dorsey Issues Statement Asking for Privacy, Kindness Following Rivera Arrest

Ryan Dorsey, husband of Naya Rivera known for her role on "Glee", has issued a statement to the media:

"This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I. This isn't some kind of realty show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially "the media," please respect our privacy and treat us/this situation how you would want a loved one to be treated. Perhaps, with kindness, respect, without judgment, and as negative a situation this is , with positivity and love."

His statement comes after the release of 911 tapes to the media.

Dorsey, an actor, has had roles on "Pitch" and "Nashville." His family lives in Chesapeake, WV.

Dorsey call 911 Saturday and reported that his wife was "out of control" and "getting physical." He provided a cell phone video to officers complaining that Rivera had hit him on the head and lip. She was arrested and charged with domestic battery. An officer stated she had been drinking.

The incident has fueled a celebrity news frenzy which has been reported by E!, Entertainment Tonight, Us, People, and other national media. WSAZ first reported the story at her arraignment. She was released on her own recognizance.

Rivera and Dorsey had in October 2017 gotten back together after she had filed for a divorce. They have a two-year-old child.

