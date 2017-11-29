BREAKING ... Matt Lauer Fired for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Began Career at WOWK

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:24 Updated 42 sec ago

Long time Today show host Matt Lauer has been terminated by NBC for "inappropriate sexual behavior," according to an announcement made on the show by Samatha Gutherie. Lauer, who formerly worked for WOWK TV, had been host of the Today Show for 25 years. 

Although the announcement contained one specific allegation, the statement indicated that there "may have been others" too. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint was the first file in Lauer's 20 years  of hosting "The Today Show," but there was "reason to believe it was not an isolated incident." 

"You do not terminate the biggest broadcaster in television news" for one incident, said Allisyn Camerota on CNN's New Day. She agreed with co-anchor Chris Cuomo that Lauer was the best male host in network news. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus