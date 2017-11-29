Most read
BREAKING ... Matt Lauer Fired for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Began Career at WOWK
Although the announcement contained one specific allegation, the statement indicated that there "may have been others" too. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint was the first file in Lauer's 20 years of hosting "The Today Show," but there was "reason to believe it was not an isolated incident."
"You do not terminate the biggest broadcaster in television news" for one incident, said Allisyn Camerota on CNN's New Day. She agreed with co-anchor Chris Cuomo that Lauer was the best male host in network news.