Possible Homicide Victim Found on Guyan Avenue in Huntington

 Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 20:40 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources

Huntington Police continue an investigation following the discovery of a man' body at around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 in an alley in the 2600 block between Guyan and First Avenue.

Located about a block from Highlawn Elementary School, investigators say evidence appears to indicate a homicide.

A neighbor indicated that the black man appeared to have a bullet wound to the head.

Captain Hank Dial told the Herald Dispatch, ""Anytime you have something like this happen in your neighborhood, it's very traumatic, very scary."

