Most read
- BREAKING ... Matt Lauer Fired for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Began Career at WOWK
- UPDATED: Gunfire on Charleston Avenue; Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
- Marshall Orthopaedics partners with Three Rivers Medical Center; Goel named to School of Medicine faculty
- DEVELOPING: Fifth Avenue Reopens Following Teenager Shot
- Huntington Public Works Cooperating with MU on Curbside Recycling Mail Survey
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Detroit man pleads guilty to Huntington federal heroin crime
- Mayor Williams Provides Council Data About Accessible Sidewalks in Huntington
- Attorney General Morrisey Urges Repeal of Job-Killing Power Plan at Crucial Hearing
- Mason County felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge
Possible Homicide Victim Found on Guyan Avenue in Huntington
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 20:40 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Located about a block from Highlawn Elementary School, investigators say evidence appears to indicate a homicide.
A neighbor indicated that the black man appeared to have a bullet wound to the head.
Captain Hank Dial told the Herald Dispatch, ""Anytime you have something like this happen in your neighborhood, it's very traumatic, very scary."