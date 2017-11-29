DEVELOPING: Fifth Avenue Reopens Following Teenager Shot

Capt. Hank Dial has stated that the Fifth Avenue shooting location is now clear. Fifth Avenue has been reopened as of 10:40 p.m Wed. Nov. 29.

Dial explained that the building from which shots apparently came, which may have been one that hit a teenager, had to be cleared of residents.

After the structure in the 200 block of Fifth Avenue had been cleared, police did not locate a suspect in the structure.

A fourteen year old girl has been treated for a leg wound at Cabell Huntington Hospital.

According to a witness , two guns have been fired, one is believed high caliber.

Dial did not elaborate on the incident. He asked that anyone with knowledge to call 911 or the HPD tip line 696-4440.