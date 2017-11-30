Contest lets students drive home message about underage drinking, DUI

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The deadline is less than one month away for West Virginia high school students to submit entries for the annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest sponsored by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Students can submit an essay or video addressing the dangers of drinking and driving or underage drinking. The winning entry and affiliated high school will be invited to help create a formal PSA, which will be distributed across the state during the 2018 prom and graduation season.

Entries will be accepted through midnight on Friday, December 22.

The first-place high school wins $5,000; second place wins $2,500; and third place wins $1,000. Prizes must be used for a school-sanctioned event or to purchase school equipment.

Last year, Ripley High School won first place. Other first place winners include Bridgeport High, Sissonville High and Capital High. Second place winners include Morgantown High, Weir High and Lewis County High. Third place winners include Webster County High, Sissonville High and Oak Glen High.

High schools have used the prize money to fund after-prom activities, purchase audiovisual equipment, attend school-sanctioned field trips, produce a stage play, buy uniforms and purchase other materials.

The program is funded with grants from State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Entry forms and previous winning PSAs are available at www.abca.gov. Follow the contest on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

For questions, contact Gig Robinson, ABCA spokesperson, at NoSchoolSpirits@gmail.com or (304) 356-5506.