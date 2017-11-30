Most read
- Matt Lauer Fired for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Began Career at WOWK
- UPDATED: Gunfire on Charleston Avenue; Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
- DEVELOPING: Fifth Avenue Reopens Following Teenager Shot
- Marshall Orthopaedics partners with Three Rivers Medical Center; Goel named to School of Medicine faculty
- Huntington Public Works Cooperating with MU on Curbside Recycling Mail Survey
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Mason County felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge
- Possible Homicide Victim Found on Guyan Avenue in Huntington
- Mayor Williams Provides Council Data About Accessible Sidewalks in Huntington
- Detroit man pleads guilty to Huntington federal heroin crime
Contest lets students drive home message about underage drinking, DUI
Students can submit an essay or video addressing the dangers of drinking and driving or underage drinking. The winning entry and affiliated high school will be invited to help create a formal PSA, which will be distributed across the state during the 2018 prom and graduation season.
Entries will be accepted through midnight on Friday, December 22.
The first-place high school wins $5,000; second place wins $2,500; and third place wins $1,000. Prizes must be used for a school-sanctioned event or to purchase school equipment.
Last year, Ripley High School won first place. Other first place winners include Bridgeport High, Sissonville High and Capital High. Second place winners include Morgantown High, Weir High and Lewis County High. Third place winners include Webster County High, Sissonville High and Oak Glen High.
High schools have used the prize money to fund after-prom activities, purchase audiovisual equipment, attend school-sanctioned field trips, produce a stage play, buy uniforms and purchase other materials.
The program is funded with grants from State Farm®, National Alcohol Beverage Control Association and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Entry forms and previous winning PSAs are available at www.abca.gov. Follow the contest on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
For questions, contact Gig Robinson, ABCA spokesperson, at NoSchoolSpirits@gmail.com or (304) 356-5506.