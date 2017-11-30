WEEKEND MOVIES: Hollywood Awards Season Spreads Slowly into Region

 Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 02:00 Updated 3 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Three Billboards
On a week with no "wide" national film releases, some megaplexes will take the opportunity to grab an award caliber limited niche (i.e. art) production.

Marquee Pullman, GHTC Park Place, Marquee Galleria 14, and Marquee Highlands 14  will open "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" which has been called a renegade masterpiece.

Specialty films have additional contenders. However, the National Review Best Picture "The Post," starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, concerning a newspaper investigative series likely will not reach this region until its early January wide date.

Ladybird
In addition to "Three Billboards," some of the awards potential films consist of: 

Lady BirdCall Me By Your NameThe Florida Project, and Darkest Hour,  as well as "platform releases" (very narrow opening such as NY/LA only) James Franco’s The Disaster Artist , Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, and , for fans of Woody Allen, Wonder Wheel.

Wonder Wheel
Boxoffice did not have predictions for expansions as the distributors at their deadline had not release screen numbers. The trade publication predicts that both Three Billboards and Lady Bird will be in the Top Ten, though. 

This traditionally slow weekend at cinemas likely will see a Top Five of Coco, Justice League, Wonder, Thor Ragnarok, and Murder on the Orient Express. 

These expansions will have little impact on the flicks on top of the charts. "Coco" and "Justice League" likely will remain #1 and #2 as the countdown to "Star Wars The Last Jedi's" Dec. 15 opening gets closer.

Christmas holiday releases include: 

December 8: Just Getting Started 

December 15: Star Wars Last Jedi; Ferdinand

December 20: Greatest Showman; Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle 

December 22: All the Money in the World; Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3;

 

NEW THIS WEEK 

Greatest Showman Dec. 20
 Three Billboards: A  darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle

FLASHBACK CINEMA: Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m. White Christmas , Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.

HUNTINGTON ,WV

MARQUEE PULLMAN 16

 

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:05PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes

DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri

More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM

Trailer ▶

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 9 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig

DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

Trailer ▶

Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)

Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:20PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM

 

 

 

 

 

GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM

Park Place Stadium Cinemas
Showtimes for Friday, December 01, 2017 till Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Coco (PG)
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez
104 minutes		 Fri: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Sat: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Sun: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Mon: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Tue: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Wed: 12:30, 3:25, 4:00, 6:45, 7:15, 9:25
Coco 3D (PG)
Gael Garcia Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez
104 minutes		 Fri: 1:00, 9:55
Sat: 1:00, 9:55
Sun: 1:00, 9:55
Mon: 1:00, 9:55
Tue: 1:00, 9:55
Wed: 1:00, 9:55
Justice League (PG-13)
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams
119 minutes		 Fri: 4:05, 7:10
Sat: 4:05, 7:10
Sun: 4:05, 7:10
Mon: 4:05, 7:10
Tue: 4:05, 7:10
Wed: 4:05, 7:10
Justice League in 3D (PG-13)
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams
119 minutes		 Fri: 1:05, 9:55
Sat: 1:05, 9:55
Sun: 1:05, 9:55
Mon: 1:05, 9:55
Tue: 1:05, 9:55
Wed: 1:05, 9:55
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell
129 minutes		 Fri: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
Sat: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
Sun: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
Mon: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
Tue: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
Wed: 12:55, 3:55, 6:55, 9:50
The Star (PG)
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson
85 minutes		 Fri: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Sat: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Sun: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Mon: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Tue: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Wed: 1:00, 3:00, 5:00, 7:00, 9:00
Wonder (PG)
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay
103 minutes		 Fri: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Sat: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Sun: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Mon: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Tue: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Wed: 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:35
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg
98 minutes		 Fri: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Sat: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Sun: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Mon: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Tue: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Wed: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50, 7:10, 9:45
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe
109 minutes		 Fri: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sat: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Sun: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Mon: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Tue: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Wed: 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 9:40
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson
115 minutes		 Fri: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Sat: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Sun: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Mon: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Tue: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Wed: 1:00, 4:30, 8:00
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston
130 minutes		 Fri: 3:25, 6:45
Sat: 3:25, 6:45
Sun: 3:25, 6:45
Mon: 3:25, 6:45
Tue: 3:25, 6:45
Wed: 3:25, 6:45
Thor: Ragnarok in Disney Digital 3D (PG-13)
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston
130 minutes		 Fri: 12:30, 9:25
Sat: 12:30, 9:25
Sun: 12:30, 9:25
Mon: 12:30, 9:25
Tue: 12:30, 9:25
Wed: 12:30, 9:25
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell
101 minutes

Fri: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50
Sat: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50
Sun: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50
Mon: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50
Tue: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50
Wed: 12:25, 2:45, 5:05, 7:25, 9:50

 

 

 

Comments powered by Disqus