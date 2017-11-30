Most read
WEEKEND MOVIES: Hollywood Awards Season Spreads Slowly into Region
Marquee Pullman, GHTC Park Place, Marquee Galleria 14, and Marquee Highlands 14 will open "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri" which has been called a renegade masterpiece.
Specialty films have additional contenders. However, the National Review Best Picture "The Post," starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, concerning a newspaper investigative series likely will not reach this region until its early January wide date.
In addition to "Three Billboards," some of the awards potential films consist of:
Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name, The Florida Project, and Darkest Hour, as well as "platform releases" (very narrow opening such as NY/LA only) James Franco’s The Disaster Artist , Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, and , for fans of Woody Allen, Wonder Wheel.
Boxoffice did not have predictions for expansions as the distributors at their deadline had not release screen numbers. The trade publication predicts that both Three Billboards and Lady Bird will be in the Top Ten, though.
This traditionally slow weekend at cinemas likely will see a Top Five of Coco, Justice League, Wonder, Thor Ragnarok, and Murder on the Orient Express.
These expansions will have little impact on the flicks on top of the charts. "Coco" and "Justice League" likely will remain #1 and #2 as the countdown to "Star Wars The Last Jedi's" Dec. 15 opening gets closer.
Christmas holiday releases include:
December 8: Just Getting Started
December 15: Star Wars Last Jedi; Ferdinand
December 20: Greatest Showman; Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
December 22: All the Money in the World; Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3;
NEW THIS WEEK
Three Billboards: A darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle
FLASHBACK CINEMA: Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m. White Christmas , Dec. 3 & 6 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.
HUNTINGTON ,WV
MARQUEE PULLMAN 16
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:10PM6:40PM9:05PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)Drama
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes
DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri
More Information ► 2D 1:10PM4:10PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM1:00PM3:30PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 9 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig
DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
Trailer ▶
Daddy's Home 2 (PG-13)Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM3:45PM7:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
