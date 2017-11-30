Rep. McKinley hosting public forum highlighting opioid crisis in rural America

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 03:41 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

An upcoming forum host by Congressman David McKinley will focus on the opioid crisis in rural America. The discussion will start at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4 at University High School in Morgantown, and is open to the public.

Panelists include:

  • Karl Colder, Special Agent in Charge: Washington, D.C., Va., Md. and W.Va.; Drug Enforcement Administration
  • Jean Bennett, Regional Administrator; Susbstance Abuse and Mental Health Administration
  • Jim Johnson, Director; West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy
  • Dr. James Berry; West Virginia University
  • Dr. Christi Cooper Kehki, Chief Medical Officer; Highland-Clarksburg Hospital

The forum will be moderated by Hoppy Kercheval from West Virginia Metro News.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus