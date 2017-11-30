Most read
Rep. McKinley hosting public forum highlighting opioid crisis in rural America
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 03:41 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Panelists include:
- Karl Colder, Special Agent in Charge: Washington, D.C., Va., Md. and W.Va.; Drug Enforcement Administration
- Jean Bennett, Regional Administrator; Susbstance Abuse and Mental Health Administration
- Jim Johnson, Director; West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy
- Dr. James Berry; West Virginia University
- Dr. Christi Cooper Kehki, Chief Medical Officer; Highland-Clarksburg Hospital
The forum will be moderated by Hoppy Kercheval from West Virginia Metro News.