Tribe Outguns Herd Men's Basketball

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A performance of 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists from junior guard Jon Elmore were not enough to help the men’s basketball team out-gun the William & Mary Tribe in a 114-104 loss on Wednesday night at Kaplan Arena.

“We need to learn how to win,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We had our chance when they were down by eight points. It was the wrong place at the wrong time, but we relaxed on big plays and that hurt us. We would come out of timeouts and run in different directions, which would screw us up. We need to be better.”

With the loss, the Herd fell to 4-3 overall, while the Tribe rose to 4-2.

“Winning is a razor’s edge,” D’Antoni said. “You can not take your eye off this team and relax, because they can shoot the ball. We gave Burchfield three three-pointers and our defenders have to learn to get on players. I like our potential, but we have ways to go. I like these kids. We will push forward and see how things go.”

Junior guard C.J. Burks tied a career-high with 27 points, while freshman guard Jarrod West added 22 points from a career-high six three-pointers and eight field goals. William & Mary’s Connor Burchfield connected with 10 3-pointers to score 30 points, while Nathan Knight finished with 31 points and 12 rebounds. David Cohn had a double-double of his own from 20 points and 13 assists.



The first half was a back-and-forth period that featured seven lead changes. Both sides traded baskets until the Tribe had an 11-point lead with 8:32 to go. The Herd battled back and tied things up at 41-41 with 3:36 to go thanks to West’s three 3-pointers and Elmore making four free throws. William & Mary then closed out strong with a 51-44 lead to close out the first half.

West led the way for the Herd in the first half with a team-high 16 points from shooting 6-of-8(75 percent) from field goals and 4-of-5 (80 percent) from three-pointers. William & Mary hit 10 three-pointers from behind the arc, with Connor Burchfield making five of them.​



After surrendering a Tribe field goal, Marshall went on a 13-4 run to tie things up at 57-57 with 16:43 to go. The rally came from efforts of Elmore, Burks and junior forward Ajdin Penava. From there, the Herd continued its momentum and even had an eight-point advantage and had a 77-69 lead. Burchfield single-handedly led the comeback against Marshall and hit three consecutive three-pointers to give William & Mary the advantage. That one-point edge held for the rest of the contest and grew for the rest of the game, as the Herd fell, 114-104.

“Ajdin getting in foul trouble hurts, because he gives us stability,” D’Antoni said. “We lost a lot of players from last year. This will require some kids to step up more. Some of these guys aren’t experienced, but they will learn as we go on. We don’t know how to win yet, but that is something that can be fixed.”

William & Mary made 18-of-28 (64.3 percent) shots from behind the arc. Marshall finished the game shooting 37-of-71 (52.1 percent) from FGs, 12-of-27 (44.4 percent) from three-pointers and a season-high 18-of-19 (94.7 percent) at the free throw line.

UP NEXT

Marshall will return home to the Cam Henderson center for welcome former Mid-American Conference rival, Akron, on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.



