Most read
- Matt Lauer Fired for Inappropriate Sexual Behavior, Began Career at WOWK
- UPDATED: Gunfire on Charleston Avenue; Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
- DEVELOPING: Fifth Avenue Reopens Following Teenager Shot
- Marshall Orthopaedics partners with Three Rivers Medical Center; Goel named to School of Medicine faculty
- Huntington Public Works Cooperating with MU on Curbside Recycling Mail Survey
- Huntington Countersues Red Lobster; Park in Pullman Square Garage, Attorney Says
- Mason County felon pleads guilty to federal gun charge
- Possible Homicide Victim Found on Guyan Avenue in Huntington
- Detroit man pleads guilty to Huntington federal heroin crime
- Mayor Williams Provides Council Data About Accessible Sidewalks in Huntington
Huntington Sanitary Board Renews Street Sweeping Contract
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 04:32 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Mayor Steve Williams who chairs the boards asked at the October meeting that Damron prepare the memorandum letter .
The "day to day" exception allowed the board to approve last year's fee increases without 30 day notice. The WV Supreme Court ruled in a suit filed by Steel of WV that the lower court did not error. The justices told Steel of WV that the action should go before the State Public Service Commission.