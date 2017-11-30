Huntington Sanitary Board Renews Street Sweeping Contract

The Huntington Sanitary Board has voted to renew a three year street sweeping contract with a Columbus, Ohio firm that costs $297,980 a year. According to a report, the Water Quality Board --- which encompasses the HSB --- has not yet received a letter from City Attorney Scott Damron rendering in writing his prior opinion that the street cleaning contract qualified as a "day to day" operations expense and would not have to be approved by Huntington City Council.

Mayor Steve Williams who chairs the boards asked at the October meeting that Damron prepare the memorandum letter .

The "day to day" exception allowed the board to approve last year's fee increases without 30 day notice. The WV Supreme Court ruled in a suit filed by Steel of WV that the lower court did not error. The justices told Steel of WV that the action should go before the State Public Service Commission.