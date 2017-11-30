Charleston woman pleads guilty for selling heroin while on federal supervised release

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston woman who sold heroin while on federal supervised release pleaded guilty to a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Christy Stevens, 38, entered her guilty plea to distribution of heroin.

Stevens admitted that on June 7, 2017, she sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. The drug deal took place at the Elm Street residence of Stevens in Charleston. Additionally, Stevens admitted to all of the charged drug trafficking activity. At the time of the drug deal, Stevens was serving a term of federal supervised release for a prior federal felony drug conviction.

Stevens faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the heroin charge when she is sentenced on March 3, 2018. Stevens also faces up to two years in prison for violating her federal supervised release. The sentences will be served consecutively.

The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney John J. Frail is responsible for the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston presided over the plea hearing.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.