W.Va. AG Sets December Mobile Office Hours in the Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in December to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

December 4: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Ave., South Charleston

December 5: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Senior Center, 12th St. & Myers Ave., Dunbar

December 11: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Senior Center, 6823 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville

December 11: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro

December 14: Noon – 1:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington

December 18: 10:30 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock

December 19: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Westmoreland Senior Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington

December 20: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton

December 27: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mobile Office Hours at Putnam County Public Library, Main Branch, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane

“These events allow consumers to speak directly with representatives of our office to answer questions about anything from scams to consumer protection settlements,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our goal is to remain an accessible and helpful resource for the consumers of West Virginia.”



The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below: