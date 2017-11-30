Most read
W.Va. AG Sets December Mobile Office Hours in the Metro Valley
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 22:54 Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the Office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:
- December 4: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at South Charleston Public Library, 312 4th Ave., South Charleston
- December 5: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Dunbar Senior Center, 12th St. & Myers Ave., Dunbar
- December 11: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Sissonville Senior Center, 6823 Sissonville Dr., Sissonville
- December 11: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave., Nitro
- December 14: Noon – 1:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington
- December 18: 10:30 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Rd., Salt Rock
- December 19: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Westmoreland Senior Center, 3609 Hughes St., Huntington
- December 20: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton
- December 27: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Mobile Office Hours at Putnam County Public Library, Main Branch, 4219 WV-34, Hurricane
The information sessions are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For information about the information sessions, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.