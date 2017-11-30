Most read
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- WVU, NETL to collaborate with Pitt, Shell to develop process to transform stranded natural gas into marketable products
- DEVELOPING: Fifth Avenue Reopens Following Teenager Shot
- Possible Homicide Victim Found on Guyan Avenue in Huntington
- W.Va. AG Partners With WVSSAC To Push Opioid Alternatives At Super Six Championships
- Skull, More Human Remains Found in Lawrence County , Ohio
- UPDATED ... Huntington Sanitary Board Renews Street Sweeping Contract
- UPDATED: Gunfire on Charleston Avenue; Huntington Police Investigate Child's Death; Arrest Made in Shots Fired Incident
- UPDATED WEEKEND MOVIES: Hollywood Awards Season Spreads Slowly into Region
- WVU chief economist: Opioid crisis has cost West Virginia nearly $1 billion
West Virginia muzzleloader deer season to open Dec. 4
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 23:23 Updated 6 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Resident and nonresident hunters have until Dec. 3, the day before the season opens, to purchase an additional deer muzzleloader stamp. Residents and nonresidents can only purchase one RM stamp or one RRM stamp, respectively. The muzzleloader season will run through Dec. 9
The following muzzleloader deer hunting regulations will be in effect:
- Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties do not have a deer muzzleloader season.
- If you are hunting in a county with a closed antlerless deer season or in a county that you had to apply for an antlerless season permit, you are only allowed to harvest one antlered deer with the RM or RRM stamp.
- If you are hunting in a county with an antlerless season bag limit of one and you were not required to apply for an antlerless permit for that county or a county with an antlerless season bag limit of three deer, you may harvest one deer of either-sex with the RM or RRM stamp.
- Crossbows can be substituted for a muzzleloader. Bows cannot be substituted for a muzzleloader.
- Concurrent archery and crossbow hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is legal.
- No more than three bucks can be harvested in a calendar year (all seasons combined).
- All hunters afield during this week are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.
For more information, hunters should read the 2017-2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov. To register for your DNR ID number, buy a license or to check game, go to www.wvhunt.gov.