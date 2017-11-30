West Virginia muzzleloader deer season to open Dec. 4

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 2017 muzzleloader deer season opens Dec. 4 and will offer hunters the unique challenge of using firearm technology from the 18th and 19th centuries.

Logan, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties do not have a deer muzzleloader season.

If you are hunting in a county with a closed antlerless deer season or in a county that you had to apply for an antlerless season permit, you are only allowed to harvest one antlered deer with the RM or RRM stamp.

If you are hunting in a county with an antlerless season bag limit of one and you were not required to apply for an antlerless permit for that county or a county with an antlerless season bag limit of three deer, you may harvest one deer of either-sex with the RM or RRM stamp.

Crossbows can be substituted for a muzzleloader. Bows cannot be substituted for a muzzleloader.

Concurrent archery and crossbow hunting is legal during the muzzleloader season and is subject to all archery deer hunting regulations. Concurrent waterfowl hunting is legal.

No more than three bucks can be harvested in a calendar year (all seasons combined).

All hunters afield during this week are required to wear at least 400 square inches of blaze orange.

Resident and nonresident hunters have until Dec. 3, the day before the season opens, to purchase an additional deer muzzleloader stamp. Residents and nonresidents can only purchase one RM stamp or one RRM stamp, respectively. The muzzleloader season will run through Dec. 9The following muzzleloader deer hunting regulations will be in effect:



For more information, hunters should read the 2017-2018 West Virginia Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov. To register for your DNR ID number, buy a license or to check game, go to www.wvhunt.gov.