Marvel Sneaks in New "Avengers" Trailer During "JLA" Run

 Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 23:32 Updated 5 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
Can't criticize Marvel Studio's strategy. Amidst the "Justice League" pro/con and the enormous buzz leading to "Star War Last Jedi," a new preview of "Avengers: Infinity Wars" has been released. The exciting trailer has glimpses of the heroes and villains that will appear in the sequel due in May 2018. 

  

Dr. Strange dominates and Thanos is seen as the super-villain.  Actually that short-changes lots of others that will be on the screen.

Avengers: Infinity War All Characters AVENGERS: Captain America Iron Man Thor Hulk Hawkeye Black Widow War Machine Falcon Ant Man Bucky Barnes Vision Scarlet Witch Black Panther Spiderman Captain Marvel Wasp Doctor Strange

  Trailer for Captain Marvel 2019.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: Starlord Rocket Raccoon Groot Drax Gamora Yondu

SUPPORTING CHARACTERS: Pepper Potts Hank Pym Odin Collector Wong Grandmaster Nova Prime Nebula Lady Sif Thaddeus Ross Everett K Ross Glenn Talbot Fandral Volstagg Hogun


INHUMANS ROYAL FAMILY: Black bolt Medusa Crystal Karnark Gorgon Triton

AGENTS OF SHIELD: Nick Fury Maria Hill Phil Coulson Daisy Johnson/Quake Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider Leo Fitz Jemma Simmons Alphonso Mackenzie Elena Rodriguez Melinda May Jeffrey Mace

DEFENDERS: Daredevil Jessica Jones Luke Cage Iron Fist Punisher

VILLAINS: Thanos Red Skull Loki Supergiant Corvus Glaive Proxima midnight Black dwarf

TEN THINGS YOU MISSED:

