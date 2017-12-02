Food Pantry Sponsoring Guyandotte Christmas Parade Saturday

Guyandotte's Grace Food Pantry will present the Third Annual Guyandotte Christmas Parade of Grace and Joy from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Bring your friends and family along. There will be many more floats this year.

Located in Guyandotte Methodist Church, 305 Main Street, the Grace Pantry Parade will feature Guyandotte Elementary School and their safety patrol as grand marshal.

Founded in 2013 by Connie Miller , Grace helps needy families and individuals in our community go without proper food, due to a variety of factors including Veterans coming back home, low wages, educational level, job loss, injuries, illness, age, domestic violence, or divorce.







"While all of us are susceptible to hard times, children, our Veterans and the elderly are at the most risk," Miller said, explaining they make up the largest number of clients we serve. We provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for five days weekly .

The pantry works with three schools (soon to be four) and about 150 children a week providing food for their Backpacks. "In that program, known as Connie's Kid's Club, we provide breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks for the weekends so they do not go hungry until they come back to school on Monday," Miller said.

While the problems are "getting worse," the Huntington City Mission recently announced a cut from serve three to two meals. Miller said the pantry has not had any noticeable upward demands.

" I have noticed that more churches are providing more dinners & open to the public," she said.

Miller believes problems will continue getting worse, adding that the drug issue is touching all the community.

"We need to get to the root of the problem other than a quick fix . People are hurting ,feel hopeless and do not see a way out . That’s why it’s so important to me to start with the children and give them hope , love and encouragement to want a brighter future." Her goal is " to love everyone as God loves me."

She agreed that as traditional agencies become unable to meet needs that individual churches should step up to the plate and fill in based on capabilities.

Grace has a "give back program" were clients can come in anytime during the month and volunteer their time to give back to someone else , help fix food baskets ,carry food or help with our backpack program.





For more info or to donate visit:

https://www.facebook.com/pg/gracefoodpantry/about/?ref=page_internal



