Huntington Police Investigating Friday Night 7th Avenue Shooting

Huntington Police have responded to a dispatch of a "shooting" in the 600 block of Seventh Avenue near General Building Supply. The call occurred at about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1.

One person (a man, unofficially) has been transported to the hospital. The victim's condition has not been released. HPD is looking for suspects.

A body found Friday morning near the Huntington Housing Authority at W. 3rd Street has been ruled a death by "natural causes." Initially, since blood was found at the scene, the death had been ruled a suspected homicide.

Also, on Friday morning , a strong police and SWAT presence occurred near Hal Greer Blvd. Law enforcement were implementing a detail in connection with the Wednesday homicide of Julius Paul Jenkins, 40, of Detroit who was found in Highlawn on Wednesday. Jenkins had been shot, according to authorities.

No arrests were made during the Friday investigation which was near the home of a person of interest. Forensic and detective investigation continue.

In an earlier interview , Capt. Hank Dial indicated that officers have made arrests in 2/3 of the homicides reported in 2017. He said drugs or domestic violence have been involved in all the city's homicides this year.