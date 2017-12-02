W.Va. AG Announces Holiday Consumer Protection Week

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a week-long series of releases in preparation for the holiday season.

Each day during the week of Dec. 4, the Attorney General’s Office will issue a holiday-related release detailing tips on how to keep West Virginia consumers from falling prey to any holiday misfortune.“The holidays are an opportunity for family and friends to come together and enjoy each other’s company during this very cheerful and festive time of year,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want the holidays to be safe and enjoyable for all West Virginians.”The upcoming week’s topics will involve exercising caution when applying for holiday employment and replying to delivery notifications, giving wisely to charitable organizations, exercising discretion when purchasing a pet and making smart online purchases.Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808 or visit the office online at