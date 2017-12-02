Most read
- How History Altered the Justice League; Members Come, Go
- Attorney General Morrisey Urges Repeal of Job-Killing Power Plan at Crucial Hearing
- Food Pantry Sponsoring Guyandotte Christmas Parade Saturday
- COLUMN: Studies Compare Impact of Opioid Addiction Treatment Drugs
- WVU, NETL to collaborate with Pitt, Shell to develop process to transform stranded natural gas into marketable products
- Ten Arrested in Undercover Reduce Sex Trafficking Operation
- New documentary about the fabled “Flatwoods Monster” of West Virginia to be released next April
- Surveillance Video Shows Fifth Avenue Shooting
- Skull, More Human Remains Found in Lawrence County , Ohio
- W.Va. AG Partners With WVSSAC To Push Opioid Alternatives At Super Six Championships
Christian Leader and Pastor Encourages Churches to Publicly Engage on the Issue of Sexual Assault and Abuse
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 00:33 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
On Saturday, December 2, at 6:00 P.M., Church on the Hill will have a gathering on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., to discuss "A Christian Response to Sexual Assault and Rape Culture."
The meeting will be at 109 2nd St. NE in Washington, D.C. and shown on Facebook Live. Below is link to the event:
www.facebook.com/events/2007403772861704/
Rev. Patrick Mahoney, states;
- "It is time for the 340,000 churches across America to pull 'their heads out of the sand,' and take the lead on addressing and confronting the issue of sexual assault in our culture. We can no longer be silent or indifferent on this matter and we also must address how we have been culpable in not being more aggressive within our own faith communities concerning abuse.
- "The church is uniquely positioned to speak on sexual assault and misconduct for a number of reasons. First, we offer God's eternal principles on sexuality and gender relationships. It is through the teachings of scripture and church history that we can find redemptive solutions and a way forward in dealing with sexual assault. The faith community is the only entity that can offer healing, God's love, prayer and restoration to those who have been so terribly victimized and wounded by sexual assault.
- "The church also offers the abuser hope in a transformed life through a personal relationship with God and meaningful and open relationships with members of the faith community which help foster a changed heart and attitudes."