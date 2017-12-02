Dr. Kelli Prejean to give Marshall’s commencement address Dec. 16

Dr. Kelli Prejean, associate professor of English and winner of the 2017 Marshall and Shirley Reynolds Outstanding Teacher Award, will be the featured speaker at Marshall’s winter commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16.

Prejean has been teaching at Marshall since 2005, when she began teaching English composition and serving as interim director of the Writing Center. Since that time, she has become an associate professor as well as coordinator of the composition program in the English department. Among the courses she teaches are composition theory and pedagogy, literacy studies and research-based composition. She earned her Ph.D. in rhetoric and composition from the University of Louisville, her M.A. in English from the University of Southern Mississippi and her B.A. in English from Nicholls State University.

“Dr. Prejean’s work with students does not stop at the classroom door,” said Dr. Allison Carey, associate professor and chair of the English department, at the time Prejean won the Reynolds award. “I saw many students … come back to Dr. Prejean in her office hours for feedback about class assignments, for advice about course selection and even for advice about careers. Her rapport with students is that good: it builds a strong bond.”

All tenured or tenure-track faculty members who have completed six or more years of service at Marshall are eligible for the Reynolds award, which carries with it a $3,000 stipend.

The winter commencement ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, in the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.