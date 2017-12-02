Most read
Terror Universal Releases Music Video Imitating Slasher Film
Saturday, December 2, 2017 - 02:27 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
"It's like a mini-thriller video,"MASSACRE tells Billboard. "It's about a psychologist or someone who's manipulating his victims into doing the killing for him, about how he manipulates a person to do the dirty work -- a serial killer type of vibe. And he gets (the victims) to dig their own hole. The whole thing is just really disturbed and pretty ugly and grotesque at times -- which is exactly what we wanted. I really dig this first introduction to the band." Read more of the interview and check out the "Dig You A Hole" video now via Billboard Magazine: https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/8053992/terror-universal-video-exclusive While online, listen to another pummelling new song from the album, the title track "Make Them Bleed", via TERROR UNIVERSAL's YouTube channel. Make Them Bleed can be pre-ordered right now via Bandcamp, or via the band's brand new PledgeMusic campaign. PledgeMusic pre-order incentives include digital download cards, signed CDs, limited edition posters, t-shirts, stickers, limited edition blood-splatter vinyl, signed gear (including a guitar, drumhead and drum sticks), one-on-one music lessons, and more! Check out all pre-order options here: https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/terror-universal-make-them-bleed On Make Them Bleed, TERROR UNIVERSAL snap from moments of intense sonic bloodletting into menacing melodic mayhem before creeping back into the shadows to do it all over again - like the musical equivalent of a slasher film. In addition to the seasoned musicians of TERROR UNIVERSAL, Make Them Bleed features the talents of guest bassists John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, ex-Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X). Campos appears on the track "Dead On Arrival", and Moyer appears on "Spines". Make Them Bleed was produced by members the band, and mixed by Eddie Wohl (Smile Empty Soul, Fuel, Ill Niño, 36Crazyfists).