Terror Universal Releases Music Video Imitating Slasher Film

Masked metal supergroup TERROR UNIVERSAL recently announced the release of their upcoming debut full-length album, entitled Make Them Bleed, out January 19, 2018 via minus HEAD Records. Today, the band is giving fans a taste of the record via their new slasher flick-inspired music video for the nightmarish earworm, "Dig You A Hole", a Film/Facer production directed by Wacy Jahn. The video thoroughly showcases what TERROR UNIVERSAL is all about - fright-inducing, unforgettable heavy metal mosh-anthems.

. "It's about a psychologist or someone who's manipulating his victims into doing the killing for him, about how he manipulates a person to do the dirty work -- a serial killer type of vibe. And he gets (the victims) to dig their own hole. The whole thing is just really disturbed and pretty ugly and grotesque at times -- which is exactly what we wanted. I really dig this first introduction to the band."

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/8053992/terror-universal-video-exclusive

https://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/terror-universal-make-them-bleed

On Make Them Bleed, TERROR UNIVERSAL snap from moments of intense sonic bloodletting into menacing melodic mayhem before creeping back into the shadows to do it all over again - like the musical equivalent of a slasher film. In addition to the seasoned musicians of TERROR UNIVERSAL, Make Them Bleed features the talents of guest bassists

John Moyer (Disturbed, Art of Anarchy, ex-Adrenaline Mob) and Tony Campos (Fear Factory, Ministry, Soulfly, Static-X).

Campos appears on the track "Dead On Arrival", and Moyer appears on "Spines".

Make Them Bleed

was produced by members the band, and mixed by Eddie Wohl (Smile Empty Soul, Fuel, Ill Niño, 36Crazyfists).