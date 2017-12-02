Huntington Tri-State Airport Names New Airport Director

Huntington, W.Va., <Dec. 1, 2017>: Huntington Tri-State Airport has named Brent Brown as Director. For the past 14-months, Brown has served as Airport Deputy Director alongside former Director Jerry Brienza. Before serving as Deputy, he was the Airport Operations Supervisor for the County of Ventura, Department of Airports in California.

A 2009 graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Brown began his aviation training while he served in the United States Navy from 2002-2007. His training and certifications include;

American Association of Airport Executives Certified Member (CM), Basic ASOS (Airport Safety and Operations Specialist School), Advanced ASOS, AAAE Wildlife Techniques course, AAAE Wildlife Managers course, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Certified Completed 4O-hour Basic ARFF course, Completed 4O-hour Advanced ARFF course, Certificate in the National lncident Command System 100, 200, 700 & 800, Certified in First Aid, CPR, AED and Bloodborne Pathogens through the American Heart Association. Airport Security Coordinator certification.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity and am humbled by the support that I have received from my staff, aviation colleagues and friends, and the Tri-State Airport Authority Board. I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and for establishing new ones. This airport and region has a lot to offer and I’m excited for the future,” says Brown.

During his time as Deputy Airport Director, he worked side-by-side with Brienza on every project. He plans to not only carry out existing plans for the airport, but will also focus on air service and economic development.