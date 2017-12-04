Marshall Heads to New Mexico Bowl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Marshall Football (7-5) will play Colorado State (7-5) from the Mountain West Conference on Saturday, December 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT in the 12th annual Gildan New Mexico Bowl. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Bowl tickets are now on sale. Please see this link:

.

Marshall enters the game featuring an .833 winning percentage (10-2) in all NCAA-sanctioned bowl games, the highest mark nationally among programs that have made at least four appearances. (The Thundering Herd also participated in the 1948 Tangerine Bowl, at which point it was not sanctioned.)

Doc Holliday is 4-0 in bowl games with the Thundering Herd, winning by an average of 14.0 points, and is appearing in his 26th overall since entering the coaching ranks.

The Thundering Herd enters bowl season with one of the top defensive teams in the nation: No. 18 in scoring defense, No. 20 in rush defense and No. 24 in total defense. The last team to finish in the top 25 nationally in total defense - by yards allowed per game - was the 2003 Herd, which won eight games.

Marshall has a shot at eight wins for the 24th time in school history. In addition to this year's defensive prowess, Marshall is second nationally in special teams efficiency according to FootballOutsiders.com. It is also No. 13 in punting (44.32 yards per punt) and is one of 14 teams with multiple kickoff returns for a touchdown. The spectacular special teams performance doesn't stop there, as the Herd is No. 16 in kickoff return yardage allowed (17.74 yards per return on 31 kicks).

Marshall is one of 13 teams that has not allowed a kickoff return of 30-plus yards this season. The MU offense is No. 3 in sacks allowed and No. 22 in third down conversions, and has showcased impressive individual performances.

Colorado State is bowl-eligible for the fifth-straight season after winning its first four league games earlier this year. It is the Rams third appearance in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl, having won in both 2008 and 2013. CSU is led by four All-Mountain West First Team honorees including quarterback Nick Stevens, who ranks 11th in the country in passing yards, and wide receiver Michael Gallup, who is fourth in the nation in reception yards.

"We are pleased that ESPN Events, which owns the New Mexico Bowl, chose us to participate in what we believe is a strong matchup with Colorado State on ESPN on the opening day of bowl season," said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. "Playing in this bowl will certainly be a new and exciting experience for our student-athletes. Competing in Albuquerque also made it possible for Conference USA to get a league-record nine schools into bowl games, a figure that is tied for the second-most nationally across all conferences. That's also a big positive for our league."