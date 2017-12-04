Olaf Short Film Melts Thursday; Coco Continues

For those "Frozen" fans that have not yet gone to see "Olaf's Frozen Adventure," which runs before "Coco," be warned --- Olaf melts after Thursday. The 22-minute animated film which also features Elsa an Anna will be trimmed from the Mexican themed "Coco" after Thursday, Dec. 7.

"Olaf" features the snowman attempting to assist the two Frozen princesses find a respect for traditions. That's similar to the Mexican "death parade" from "Coco." Some audiences have been disgruntled to find the bonus in front of "Coco." Does that mean that the "Frozen" magic has waned?

One critic's favorable reaction to the short said:

"It's relevant that the holiday brings up some old wounds that haven't all healed. Anna and Elsa reunited in Frozen but they've still missed out on a lot of time together. This is a nice way to acknowledge there's still room for more healing."

Disney reps indicate that the "Olaf" short from opening day was to be removed on Dec. 7. "Frozen 2" is scheduled for 2019.

Friday has only one new film opening nationwide .

Ron Shelton, writer/director of Tin Cup and Bull Durham, helms the new comedy, Just Getting Started. Morgan Freeman stars as DUKE DIVER, the freewheeling manager of the luxury Palm Springs resort, the Villa Capri. DIVER may have a mysterious past, but he's a pro at making sure that life for the high-spirited residents is one big, non-stop party. But the status quo is challenged when ex-military charmer LEO (Tommy Lee Jones) checks in, triggering a competition between Duke and Leo for the top spot of Alpha male, as well as for the affections of the newly-arrived SUZIE (Rene Russo). When Duke's past suddenly catches up with him, the rivals put aside their differences and the two men reluctantly team up to stop whoever is trying to kill Duke, and also save the Villa Capri.

Some "lucky" regional film goers may have an opportunity to see "The Disaster Artist," which had a gigantic opening in limited release. It expands to selected cinemas --- we do not know if any in WV will be included in the 800 screen expansion.

The real life story of writer/director Tommy Wiseau, the man behind what is often referred to as "The Citizen Kane of Bad Movies," The Room, is brought to life, chronicling the odd film's troubled development and eventual cult success.

Reviewers have been nearly all favorable:

"The old alchemist's trick of turning lead into gold has nothing on The Disaster Artist, a film that masters the trickier feat of transforming trash into art."

Quickly noted --- this is a film about a creative catastrophe, not a natural one in the environment. It's compared to "Ed Wood" which Tim Burton directed.

Additional, award contending "niche" films will likely poke their names in cinema auditoriums here and there, especially when/if some of the Christmas blockbusters shrink from three to two to one screen. But, be warned, those "niche" flicks opening BEFORE the Christmas titles in regions such as WV, are apt to step aside for the new titles. WV likely has to wait until Jan. 10 to catch the Hanks/Streep, "The Post," which has immediate political implication from history.

Already on screens, "Three Billboards" , "Ladybird.," and "The Man Who Invented Christmas."

Woody Allen's "Wonder Wheel" will satisfy his fans, but the LA Critics "Call Me By Your Name" has earned awards. The chiller/fantasy by Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water, had huge response at only two cinemas.

WEEKEND WRAP:

1. Coco

2. Justice League

3. Wonder

4. Thor Ragnarok

5. Daddy's Home 2

6. Murder on the Orient Express