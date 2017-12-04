Most read
Wayne County Lands a Meth Bust
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 04:42 Edited from a Press Release
Finished product was collected along with ICE (Methamphetamine) packaged for distribution. Digital scales, packaging material, and cash were seized. Sheriff Thompson along with Road Patrol Deputies assisted. The WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two suspects , both of Louisa.
Each was charged with Operating or Attempting to Operate Clandestine Drug Laboratories, precursors for meth, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Conspiracy. pictured is some of the evidence collected.