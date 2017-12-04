Wayne County Lands a Meth Bust

The DEU observed an active meth lab in the console area of the truck. A search of the vehicle yielded multiple ingredients and chemicals used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Finished product was collected along with ICE (Methamphetamine) packaged for distribution. Digital scales, packaging material, and cash were seized. Sheriff Thompson along with Road Patrol Deputies assisted. The WCSD Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two suspects , both of Louisa.

Each was charged with Operating or Attempting to Operate Clandestine Drug Laboratories, precursors for meth, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Conspiracy. pictured is some of the evidence collected.