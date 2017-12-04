Detroit Dome Implosion --- Doesn't !

 Monday, December 4, 2017 - 05:06 Updated 5 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

  Sometimes the implosion works; sometimes it doesn't. The Detroit Silverdome, former home to the NFL Lions and the Detroit Pistons had a last laugh on everyone. When the explosives went off, it remained standing.

Apparently, some fuses or otherwise , didn't go off.

No date has been set for a second try. 

