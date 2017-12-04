Most read
- Dr. Kelli Prejean to give Marshall’s commencement address Dec. 16
- A Crisis of Faith in Healthcare? Award-Winning Documentary 'Your Health: A Sacred Matter' Airing on WORLD PBS Stations Nationwide
- Huntington Tri-State Airport Names New Airport Director
- Marshall Heads to New Mexico Bowl
- Flames Destroy Half Block Long Huntington Warehouse
- Two Arrested after Lawrence County Murder
- Shootings Spark Council Committee Meeting
- Wayne County Lands a Meth Bust
- CRIME: Two Armed Robberies Reported Monday Night
- Charleston drug dealer pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
Last MUsic Monday lecture of year to take place at the Cellar Door
In “Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Quintessential Englishness,” music professor and lead presenter Dr. Vicki Stroeher said she will explore the reason and expression of national identity in composers’ works, particularly Williams’ hunt for the national English musical style and how he came to define it.
“Ralph Vaughan Williams, an avid collector of British folk songs, was at the forefront of the establishing of an English national style in the 1920s and ’30s,” Stroeher said. “His works, such as ‘The Lark Ascending’ and ‘Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis,’ are generally thought of as the most representative works of the English style in music.”
The series has seen steady attendance since it debuted underground in fall 2015. The MUsic Mondays four-part series will return Jan. 22, with Dr. Elizabeth Reed Smith, professor of violin and conductor of the Marshall University Orchestra, presenting on Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Chaconne” for solo violin.
While admission is free for Marshall students with a valid MUID, seating is limited. Additional attendees are asked to support the music program with a $10 donation payable to Marshall University at the door. For more information about the MUsic Mondays series, call Marshall’s School of Music at 304-696-3117.