Charleston drug dealer pleads guilty to federal heroin charge

Rush admitted that on May 10, 2017, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. The drug deal took place in Charleston. He also admitted that he sold heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on three other occasions. Officers executed a search warrant at Rush’s residence in Charleston on May 31, 2017, and found in excess of 100 grams of methamphetamine. Rush additionally took responsibility for all the drug trafficking activity charged in the indictment.

Rush faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 14, 2018.

The case against Rush was investigated by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team. Assistant United States Attorneys Haley Bunn and Timothy D. Boggess are in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.