 Monday, December 4, 2017 - 23:50 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Countdown Begins --- 90 Days to Oscar
ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the 90th Oscars® telecast on Sunday, March 4, 2018, will now begin at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As previously announced, late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host, and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will return to produce.

Additionally, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, the Oscars Pre-Show returns to give fans exclusive, insider access to all the excitement of the red carpet. The 90-minute special features interviews with nominees, presenters and performers, and brings viewers the best behind-the-scenes moments. ABC and the Academy also released a first look at the 90th Oscars with a promo celebrating the season. To view the prom

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

IN ADDITION, the Academy's Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee announced 20 features on the "short list"  for Visual Effects. These will be trimmed to ten that advance to nomination later in December.   
  • Alien: Covenant
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Dunkirk
  • ‘Ghost in the Shell
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  • Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
  • Justice League
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Life
  • Logan
  • Ojka
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • The Shape of Water
  • Spider-Man Homecoming
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
  • War for the Planet of the Apes
  • Wonder Woman


