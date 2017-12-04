Countdown Begins --- 90 Days to Oscar

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the 90th Oscars® telecast on Sunday, March 4, 2018, will now begin at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST, a half-hour earlier than prior telecasts. As previously announced, late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host, and Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd will return to produce.

Additionally, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST, the Oscars Pre-Show returns to give fans exclusive, insider access to all the excitement of the red carpet. The 90-minute special features interviews with nominees, presenters and performers, and brings viewers the best behind-the-scenes moments.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Alien: Covenant

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

‘Ghost in the Shell

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Justice League

Kong: Skull Island

Life

Logan

Ojka

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Shape of Water

Spider-Man Homecoming

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thor: Ragnarok

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman







the Academy's Visual Effects Branch Executive Committee announced 20 features on the "short list" for Visual Effects. These will be trimmed to ten that advance to nomination later in December.