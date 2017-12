Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Be Wise When Making Online Purchases

Some consumers may find it easier to use apps when shopping online and should take precautions to ensure the app is legitimate. Scammers can create apps to lure consumers into purchasing a “great deal,” but the app is actually used to steal personal information from the consumer’s phone and infect it with malware. Read customer reviews and check for typos or run-on sentences in descriptions.Anyone with questions regarding questionable online purchasing practices can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at http://www.wvago.gov