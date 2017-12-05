Attorney General Morrisey Reminds Consumers to Be Wise When Making Online Purchases

Make sure websites start with https://, which verifies a secure connection.

Look out for fake websites that mimic a company’s legitimate web address. Carefully check the web address as scammers can slightly shorten and manipulate it in ways that are not easily noticeable.

Avoid unfamiliar websites with discounts or deals that seem unrealistic and too good to be true.

Be wary of social media sites offering vouchers or gift cards as they could be a means to retrieve personal information.

Don’t use public Wi-Fi when entering credit card information for online purchases.

Be wary of websites that ask for unusual forms of payment. It’s always best to pay with a credit card.

Don’t wire money. It’s like cash — once it’s gone, it can’t be returned. This is especially true with foreign entities.

Frequently check credit and bank statements to catch any fraudulent purchases.