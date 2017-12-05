CRIME: Two Armed Robberies Reported Monday Night

MISSING... HAVE YOU SEEN HER?

Two armed robberies have been reported in Huntington shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

Family Dollar on Tenth Street was robbed minutes before Stadium Spirits at 20th Street. Huntington Police made an arrest after chasing the Family Dollar suspect own the street. No one has been arrested for the liquor store robbery near Marshall University.

An alert went out on campus for students to be cautious.

*MISSING PERSON*



Angela Dawn Roach 19 yrs. Old from Hurricane, WV has been missing about a month. Last seen wearing blue jacket and white shirt. Last person seen with was Zachary Ellis from Huntington, WV. Missing person's report has been filed. The file now has been bumped up to NCIC in Huntington. If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Angela Roach Please contact Huntington police department 304- 696-4420

PROACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA SPUNK OF THE DAY

FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION:

(from David Alligator Jackson): Speedway on 8th and 9th was robbed last night....second time in a week. There really needs to be a law that stores need to have two employees at night. I know they'd still get robbed but it'd be safer. These Speedway stores are too busy for just one employee. The Super America stores I worked at always had two employees. It's going to take a tragedy to change that......or public outcry.

OFFICIAL HPD REPORTS

On a list released printed December 4, 2017 by HPD, the department reported twelve incidents. Among these were:

- Dec. 4 about 3:20 a.m., 1000 block of 7th Avenue, overdose; possession of a controlled substance;

- Dec. 4 about 3:05 a.m., 100 block of 28th Street, Warrant served, domestic battery

- Dec. 4 about 1:25 a.m. , 800 block of 8th Street, brandishing, first degree robbery;

- Dec. 3 about 7:15 p.m., 3000 block of 7th Avenue, malicious/unlawful assault;

- Dec 2-Dec. 4, seven arrests (four with two charges), misdemeanors

