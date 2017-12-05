Most read
- Dr. Kelli Prejean to give Marshall’s commencement address Dec. 16
- A Crisis of Faith in Healthcare? Award-Winning Documentary 'Your Health: A Sacred Matter' Airing on WORLD PBS Stations Nationwide
- Huntington Tri-State Airport Names New Airport Director
- Marshall Heads to New Mexico Bowl
- Wayne County Lands a Meth Bust
- Two Arrested after Lawrence County Murder
- Shootings Spark Council Committee Meeting
- CRIME: Two Armed Robberies Reported Monday Night
- Flames Destroy Half Block Long Huntington Warehouse
- Charleston drug dealer pleads guilty to federal heroin charge
CRIME: Two Armed Robberies Reported Monday Night
Family Dollar on Tenth Street was robbed minutes before Stadium Spirits at 20th Street. Huntington Police made an arrest after chasing the Family Dollar suspect own the street. No one has been arrested for the liquor store robbery near Marshall University.
An alert went out on campus for students to be cautious.
*MISSING PERSON*
Angela Dawn Roach 19 yrs. Old from Hurricane, WV has been missing about a month. Last seen wearing blue jacket and white shirt. Last person seen with was Zachary Ellis from Huntington, WV. Missing person's report has been filed. The file now has been bumped up to NCIC in Huntington. If you have seen, or know the whereabouts of Angela Roach Please contact Huntington police department 304- 696-4420
PROACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA SPUNK OF THE DAY
... A guy two doors up from my grandmothers place literally had a guy coming from Detroit out in the road, and doing deals on the hood of the car while my Granddaughter was out playing. I was like what the hell! It was the middle of the day. I yelled at him and asked him if he was blind or could see that we were there? I mean the audacity of these people astonishes me. They acted like it was a Girl Scout sale! ... I took a video and sent it to police, I will keep calling until his ass is in jail....
BLACK FRIDAY OVERDOSE AT HUNTINGTON MALL STORE
A man walked into a department store at the Huntington Mall Nov. 24 and dropped off a female friend. The Kentucky man then went to the restroom. At 6:20 a.m. a custodian found him dead. Naloxone administered by emergency responders did not revive him. His name has not been released pending an autopsy at the state medical examiner's office. That process may take two to three months.
FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION:
(from David Alligator Jackson): Speedway on 8th and 9th was robbed last night....second time in a week. There really needs to be a law that stores need to have two employees at night. I know they'd still get robbed but it'd be safer. These Speedway stores are too busy for just one employee. The Super America stores I worked at always had two employees. It's going to take a tragedy to change that......or public outcry.
OFFICIAL HPD REPORTS
On a list released printed December 4, 2017 by HPD, the department reported twelve incidents. Among these were:
- Dec. 4 about 3:20 a.m., 1000 block of 7th Avenue, overdose; possession of a controlled substance;
- Dec. 4 about 3:05 a.m., 100 block of 28th Street, Warrant served, domestic battery
- Dec. 4 about 1:25 a.m. , 800 block of 8th Street, brandishing, first degree robbery;
- Dec. 3 about 7:15 p.m., 3000 block of 7th Avenue, malicious/unlawful assault;
- Dec 2-Dec. 4, seven arrests (four with two charges), misdemeanors
-