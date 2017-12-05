Most read
Professional Design Firm Earns Design Awards
This group is the oldest and largest professional association for the interior design profession. ASID has more than 30,000 members and 48 chapters across the U.S. and Canada. The chapter includes members from Lexington, Louisville, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus , southeast Ohio and Charleston, WV. Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio was awarded the First Place award in the Residential Single Space category, for a children's suite in a new home construction. Additionally, Copper Leaf earned another First Place award for the complete commercial renovation of Lancaster, Ohio restaurant, Cherry Street Pub.
In addition to providing a comprehensive array of design and project management services to residential and commercial clients, Copper Leaf Interior Design Studio is a dealer for Hunter Douglas Window Shades and offers an extensive selection of furnishings, accessories and lighting. All of these can be seen at the showroom at 415 Gilman Avenue in Marietta, Ohio.
The website, www.copperleafinteriors.com, showcases the company’s portfolio, provides industry information, and the opportunity for interaction with the public on different platforms, such as Facebook, Pinterest, and Houzz.