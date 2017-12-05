Flames Destroy Half Block Long Huntington Warehouse

Most read
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader told WSAZ that firefighters will continue at the location for most of the Tuesday. The fire has been determined to be "suspicious" as the structure had been boarded up due to prior instances of trespassers breaking into the building.
Firefighters have not entered the former A & A Transmission warehouse for safety concerns. They are battling flames from all directions from the outside.
Power had been knocked out to about 3,000 Huntington customers due to the flames. However, Appalachian Power rerouted most of the customers so now the number has dropped to 150. Appalachian Power does not expect the issue to be fixed until 10 a.m.
Customers lost power on September 29 when two abandoned homes in the 400 block of Fifth Street caught fire. Due to the defensive nature of the fire, the Fire Department asked that power be shut off in order to preserve firefighter and bring flames under control.
FB Fire Video :
https://www.facebook.com/steven.blake.39545/videos/1737600186272886