Advanced orthopaedic spine care now available at Marshall Orthopaedics

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical and dental staff welcome Tom E. Reinsel, M.D. , to their orthopaedic surgery teams.

Reinsel, a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic spine surgeon, has been named an associate professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in minimally invasive spine surgery and all areas of spinal care and surgery, including spinal cord injuries, scoliosis, lumbar and cervical disc conditions, and back and neck pain.

An orthopaedic spine surgeon with more than 20 years of experience, Reinsel has practiced at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio; Kaiser Permanente/The Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Cleveland, Ohio; the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, and most recently in Kansas City, Missouri. He has held academic appointments at The Ohio State University and the University of Missouri.

Reinsel received his medical degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He completed orthopaedics residencies at Cook County Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital, both in Chicago, Illinois, and dual spine fellowships at Rush Medical Center in Chicago, Illinois, and the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Reinsel is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Orthopaedics at the Marshall University Medical Center, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Corporate Center Drive in Huntington and at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot, West Virginia. To schedule an appointment call, 304-691-1262 in Huntington or 304-691-6710 in Teays Valley.