Huntington Police Increase Downtown Patrols

Starting this week, the Huntington Police Department will increase vehicle patrols and implement a foot patrol in downtown Huntington to ensure safety during the holiday shopping season.

The increased patrols are the result of a meeting among Mayor Steve Williams, City Councilman Alex Vence, who represents the downtown, City Manager Cathy Burns and Captain Hank Dial of the Huntington Police Department.

And as a reminder, parking is free in the downtown every Friday through Christmas to encourage holiday shopping. This is in addition to free parking on Saturdays and Sundays.