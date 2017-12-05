Huntington Police Increase Downtown Patrols

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 22:45 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

Starting this week, the Huntington Police Department will increase vehicle patrols and implement a foot patrol in downtown Huntington to ensure safety during the holiday shopping season.

The increased patrols are the result of a meeting among Mayor Steve Williams, City Councilman Alex Vence, who represents the downtown, City Manager Cathy Burns and Captain Hank Dial of the Huntington Police Department.

And as a reminder, parking is free in the downtown every Friday through Christmas to encourage holiday shopping. This is in addition to free parking on Saturdays and Sundays.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus