Huntington Police Increase Downtown Patrols
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 22:45 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The increased patrols are the result of a meeting among Mayor Steve Williams, City Councilman Alex Vence, who represents the downtown, City Manager Cathy Burns and Captain Hank Dial of the Huntington Police Department.
And as a reminder, parking is free in the downtown every Friday through Christmas to encourage holiday shopping. This is in addition to free parking on Saturdays and Sundays.