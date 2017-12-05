FIRST TIMES: "Just Getting Started" Joins Marquee Pullman 16 Line Up; Tickets on Sale for "Last Jedi"

It's a little more than a week before "The Last Jedi" blasts off into tentpoe stratosphere showing at cinemas everywhere in a variety of formats from 2D to 3D to (where available) XD or IMAX.

No reviews have been released, but here's an edited comment that has relevance:

"... it's just mind bogglingly complex, it's challenging, it's hilarious in parts, it's suspenseful, it's dark and somber. "

Who said that? Mark Hamill a.k.a. Luke Skywalker

"Just Getting Started" features Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rene Russo.









NEW THIS WEEK

JUST GETTING STARTED

In this raucous comedy, Duke (Freeman) is the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs retirement resort known as Villa Capri. It's Christmas in the desert, and living is easy for Duke - his days are spent golfing, playing poker with pals, and entertaining his pick of the lovely single ladies. Duke's the big man on campus, until charming former military man Leo (Jones) arrives and threatens to become the new alpha male. When regional director Suzie (Russo) also shows up to look into some improper finances, both men turn on the charm to assert their status as top dog. But what starts as a friendly rivalry to date Suzie turns serious when men from Duke's past come back to haunt him—kidnapping Suzie in the process. Putting their rivalry aside, can Duke and Leo come together to rescue Suzie, stop whoever is trying to kill Duke, and save Christmas at Villa Capri?

CONTINUING

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE...

After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

NEXT WEEK

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of "Rio" and inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, "Ferdinand" is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY DEC 10 & DEC 13, 3:30 & 7:00 P.M.

On Christmas Eve a boy boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. This adaptation of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg has a score by Alan Silvestri that features original songs plus classic holiday recordings from the 1940’s. The “performance capture” animation used by director Robert Zemeckis made it possible for Tom Hanks to play six roles, including Santa. ("The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”) Rated G

SHOWTIMES STARTING DEC. 8

