FIRST TIMES: "Just Getting Started" Joins Marquee Pullman 16 Line Up; Tickets on Sale for "Last Jedi"
No reviews have been released, but here's an edited comment that has relevance:
"... it's just mind bogglingly complex, it's challenging, it's hilarious in parts, it's suspenseful, it's dark and somber. "
Who said that? Mark Hamill a.k.a. Luke Skywalker
"Just Getting Started" features Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rene Russo.
NEW THIS WEEK
JUST GETTING STARTED
In this raucous comedy, Duke (Freeman) is the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs retirement resort known as Villa Capri. It's Christmas in the desert, and living is easy for Duke - his days are spent golfing, playing poker with pals, and entertaining his pick of the lovely single ladies. Duke's the big man on campus, until charming former military man Leo (Jones) arrives and threatens to become the new alpha male. When regional director Suzie (Russo) also shows up to look into some improper finances, both men turn on the charm to assert their status as top dog. But what starts as a friendly rivalry to date Suzie turns serious when men from Duke's past come back to haunt him—kidnapping Suzie in the process. Putting their rivalry aside, can Duke and Leo come together to rescue Suzie, stop whoever is trying to kill Duke, and save Christmas at Villa Capri?
CONTINUING
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE...
After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby, the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon, an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.
NEXT WEEK
FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of "Rio" and inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, "Ferdinand" is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY DEC 10 & DEC 13, 3:30 & 7:00 P.M.
On Christmas Eve a boy boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. This adaptation of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg has a score by Alan Silvestri that features original songs plus classic holiday recordings from the 1940’s. The “performance capture” animation used by director Robert Zemeckis made it possible for Tom Hanks to play six roles, including Santa. ("The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”) Rated G
SHOWTIMES STARTING DEC. 8Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Coco (PG)Animation
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor
DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina
More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
Trailer ▶
The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)Drama
1 hr. 44 min.
CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes
DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri
More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
Justice League (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.
CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa
DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder
More Information ► 2D 1:00PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM
Trailer ▶
Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)Drama
2 hr. 9 min.
CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig
DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy
More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM
Trailer ▶
The Star (PG)Animation
1 hr. 25 min.
CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key
DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart
More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
Trailer ▶
Wonder (PG)Drama
1 hr. 43 min.
CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson
DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky
More Information ► 2D 12:30PM12:50PM3:30PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM
(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.
CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson
DIRECTOR
Sean Anders
More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)Drama
1 hr. 49 min.
CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench
DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh
More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM
Trailer ▶
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)Drama
1 hr. 55 min.
CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish
DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh
More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM
Trailer ▶
Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.
CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba
DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi
More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM
Trailer ▶
A Bad Moms Christmas (R)Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.
CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines
DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
Jigsaw (R)Horror
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell
DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:05PM7:20PM9:40PM
Trailer ▶
Happy Death Day (PG-13)Horror
1 hr. 36 min.
CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela
DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon
More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM
Trailer ▶
It (R)Horror
2 hr. 15 min.
CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis
DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti
More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM