Hunters harvest 44,455 bucks in West Virginia during 2017 firearms season

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Preliminary data collected from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ electronic game checking system indicate deer hunters in West Virginia harvested 44,455 bucks during the two-week buck firearms season, which ran from Nov. 20 through Dec. 2.

This year’s harvest is close to the 46,071 bucks collected in 2016. The buck harvest increased in the Eastern Panhandle (DNR District 2) and in southeastern West Virginia (DNR District 4). It decreased slightly in the other four districts. The top 10 counties for buck harvest were: Preston (1,959), Randolph (1,647), Greenbrier (1,631), Hampshire (1,394), Ritchie (1,347), Monroe (1,302), Braxton (1,243), Lewis (1,216), Hardy (1,201) and Grant (1,198).

“Good weather across much of the state for the entire season allowed hunters to enjoy a productive season,” said Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. “I am pleased that a lot of hunters were able to get out and enjoy West Virginia’s incredible natural resources.”

There are still several days of deer hunting left in 2017, including the remainder of the muzzleloader season, which runs through Saturday, Dec. 9. The traditional antlerless deer season in selected counties on both public and private land opens Thursday, Dec. 14, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS deer season for antlerless deer will be open Dec. 26 and 27 in any county with a firearms deer season. This will be followed by the reopening of Class N/NN antlerless deer season Dec. 28-31 in specified counties or portions of counties.

or visit the DNR website at

.