CRIME: Huntington Police Make Arrest in Serial Robberies

Two arrests have been made after a Huntington Police officer observed a man and woman running from a store in the 900 block of Tenth Street Charles Martin , 48, was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Dec. 4 has been charged with five armed robberies. Those include a prior robbery at the Dollar General on Tenth Street, three at Speedway, and another at R.C. Carryout.

Arrested at the same time and location, Anna Wilson, as an accessory before and after the fact.

The duo allegedly participated in the robberies "as a way to buy heroin," according to a City of Huntington press release.

Two additional arrests have been made for robberies: Matthew Corrigan for a Dollar General in the 300 block of Norway Avenue in late November and Antonio George for allegedly robbing a Shell gas station in the 800 block of 22nd Street.

According to a Huntington Police print out, a woman was arrested at 4:25 a.m. Dec. 5 in the 400 block of 14th Street. She is charged with burglary and a warrant was executed upon her.

Just after midnight on Dec. 5 police made an arrest at Bridge and Buffington Street on possession with intent and delivery of a controlled substance, fleeing an officer, and for a felon in possession of a firearm. At 5:25 p.m. on Dec. 4 officers made a second arrest for possession and driving under the influence.

HPD INCIDENT REPORTS (Selected)

- At about 8 p.m. Dec. 3 auto breaking and entering Hunting Bow Trail

- At about 4 p.m. Dec. 3, burglary, 3800 block of Crane Avenue

- At about 1:10 p.m. Dec. 4, possession of a controlled substance, 1000 block of 12th Avenue

- At about 3:20 a.m. Dec. 4, possession of a controlled substance/overdose, in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue

- At about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 4, brandishing/first degree robbery, 800 block of 8th St.