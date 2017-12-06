Huntington Based Documentary on Oscar Short List

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 01:08 Updated 4 sec ago
Huntington Based Documentary on Oscar Short List

A screening committee drawn from documentary branch  Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences members has winnowed a field of 77 entries down to 10 semi-finalists for the Best Documentary Short Oscar using an averaged scoring system. 

Heroin(e), a short film distributed by Netflix and directed by  WVU alumna Elaine Sheldon, shot in Huntington concerns the efforts of three women to combat the drug epidemic. It features Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman of Brown Bag Ministry.

The ten short documentaries are: 

 

“Alone,” The New York Times

“Edith+Eddie,” Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405,” Stiefel & Co.

“Heroin(e),” A Netflix Original Documentary in association with The Center for Investigative Reporting, A Requisite Media Production

“Kayayo – The Living Shopping Baskets,” Integral Film

“Knife Skills,” TFL Films

“116 Cameras,” Birdling Films

“Ram Dass, Going Home,” Further Pictures

“Ten Meter Tower,” Plattform Produktion

“Traffic Stop,” Q-Ball Productions

As per Academy for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rules , a Documentary Short Subject is defined as a nonfiction motion picture “dealing creatively with cultural, artistic, historical, social, scientific, economic or other subjects” that is no more than 40 minutes in length.

You can view the film on Netflix. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus