Huntington Based Documentary on Oscar Short List

A screening committee drawn from documentary branch Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences members has winnowed a field of 77 entries down to 10 semi-finalists for the Best Documentary Short Oscar using an averaged scoring system.

Heroin(e), a short film distributed by Netflix and directed by WVU alumna Elaine Sheldon, shot in Huntington concerns the efforts of three women to combat the drug epidemic. It features Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Judge Patricia Keller and Necia Freeman of Brown Bag Ministry.