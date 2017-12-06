"Just Getting Started" Enters Cinemas

Most read
It's a little more than a week before "The Last Jedi" blasts off into tentpoe stratosphere showing at cinemas everywhere in a variety of formats from 2D to 3D to (where available) XD or IMAX.
No reviews have been released, but here's an edited comment that has relevance:
"... it's just mind bogglingly complex, it's challenging, it's hilarious in parts, it's suspenseful, it's dark and somber. "
Who said that? Mark Hamill a.k.a. Luke Skywalker
NEW THIS WEEK
JUST GETTING STARTED
In this raucous comedy, Duke (Freeman) is the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs retirement resort known as Villa Capri. It's Christmas in the desert, and living is easy for Duke - his days are spent golfing, playing poker with pals, and entertaining his pick of the lovely single ladies. Duke's the big man on campus, until charming former military man Leo (Jones) arrives and threatens to become the new alpha male. When regional director Suzie (Russo) also shows up to look into some improper finances, both men turn on the charm to assert their status as top dog. But what starts as a friendly rivalry to date Suzie turns serious when men from Duke's past come back to haunt him—kidnapping Suzie in the process. Putting their rivalry aside, can Duke and Leo come together to rescue Suzie, stop whoever is trying to kill Duke, and save Christmas at Villa Capri?
NEXT WEEK
FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of "Rio" and inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, "Ferdinand" is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast
Christmas holiday releases include:
December 8: Just Getting Started
December 15: Star Wars Last Jedi; Ferdinand
December 20: Greatest Showman; Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle
December 22: All the Money in the World; Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3;
FLASHBACK CINEMA: Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m..
Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.
It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.
HUNTINGTON
MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN 16
FLASHBACK CINEMA
SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY DEC 10 & DEC 13, 3:30 & 7:00 P.M.
On Christmas Eve a boy boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. This adaptation of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg has a score by Alan Silvestri that features original songs plus classic holiday recordings from the 1940’s. The “performance capture” animation used by director Robert Zemeckis made it possible for Tom Hanks to play six roles, including Santa. ("The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”) Rated G
SHOWTIMES STARTING DEC. 8Trailer ▶
Just Getting Started (PG-13)Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.
CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo
DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton
More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Thu: 12:00 3:00 9:20 CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE
Southridge 12
BAD MOMS XMAS (R)
Daily: 11:50 2:20 4:50 7:20 9:50
COCO (PG)
Daily: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:20
DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 11:55 2:20 3:20 4:45 7:10 9:00 9:40
Sun Wed: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10 9:30 9:40
Thu: 11:55 2:20 3:20 4:45 7:10 9:40
JUST GET STARTED (PG13)
Daily: 12:00 2:20 4:40 7:10 9:35
JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)
Daily: 12:30 1:00 3:30 4:00 6:30 7:00 9:15 9:45
ORIENT XPRESS (PG13)
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed: 12:00 3:00 6:00 8:50
Thu: 12:00 3:00
POLAR EXPRESS (G)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00
RAGNAROK (PG13)
Daily: 12:15 3:15 6:15 9:10
ROMAN ISRAEL (PG13)
Daily: 12:25 3:25 6:25 9:25
THE STAR (PG)
Daily: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45 9:00
WONDER (PG)
Fri Sat Mon Tue: 12:20 12:50 3:50 6:20 6:50 9:30
Sun Wed Thu: 12:20 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:30GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14 Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
Trailer ▶
FLASHBACK CINEMA
POLAR EXPRESS (G)
Sun Wed: 3:30 7:00
WELCH, WV
Marquee McDowell 3
COCO (PG)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:20
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:20
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:05 7:05
JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)
Fri: 4:00 7:00 9:45
Sat: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 7:00
THE STAR (PG)
Fri: 4:30 6:45 9:00
Sat: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45 9:00
Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45
Mon Tue Wed: 4:10 7:10
Thu: 4:10
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Marquee Nicholas Showcase
COCO (PG)
Fri: 3:40 6:40 9:35
Sat: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:35
Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:00 6:50
DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)
Fri: 4:45 7:10 9:40
Sat: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10 9:40
Sun: 11:55 2:20 4:45 7:10
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:45 7:30
THE STAR (PG)
Fri: 4:30 6:45 9:00
Sat: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45 9:00
Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45
Mon Tue Wed: 4:30 6:45
Thu: 4:30
WONDER (PG)
Fri: 3:50 6:50 9:30
Sat: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:30
Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50
Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:15 7:15
WYTHEVILLE, VA/BLUEFIELD WV
Marquee Wytheville 8
COCO (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:40 6:40 9:20
Sat Sun: 12:40 3:40 6:40 9:20
DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:45 5:30 7:10 8:40 9:40
Sat Sun: 11:55 12:00 2:20 2:30 4:45 5:30 7:10 8:40 9:40
JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 4:00 7:00 9:45
Sat Sun: 1:00 4:00 7:00 9:45
Thu: 4:00
ORIENT XPRESS (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 3:00 6:00 8:50
Sat Sun: 12:00 3:00 6:00 8:50
Thu: 3:00
RAGNAROK (PG13)
Fri Mon Tue Wed: 3:15 6:15 9:10
Sat Sun: 12:15 3:15 6:15 9:10
Thu: 3:15 9:10
THE STAR (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 4:30 6:45 9:00
Sat Sun: 11:50 2:10 4:30 6:45 9:00
WONDER (PG)
Fri Mon Tue Wed Thu: 3:50 6:50 9:30
Sat Sun: 12:50 3:50 6:50 9:30