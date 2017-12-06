"Just Getting Started" Enters Cinemas

 Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 02:04 Updated 8 hours ago
"Just Getting Started" Enters Cinemas

 

It's a little more than a week before "The Last Jedi" blasts off into tentpoe stratosphere showing at cinemas everywhere in a variety of formats from 2D to 3D to (where available) XD or IMAX. 

No reviews have been released, but here's an edited comment that has relevance:

"... it's just mind bogglingly complex, it's challenging, it's hilarious in parts, it's suspenseful, it's dark and somber. "

Who said that?   Mark Hamill a.k.a. Luke Skywalker

 

NEW THIS WEEK

JUST GETTING STARTED

In this raucous comedy, Duke (Freeman) is the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs retirement resort known as Villa Capri. It's Christmas in the desert, and living is easy for Duke - his days are spent golfing, playing poker with pals, and entertaining his pick of the lovely single ladies. Duke's the big man on campus, until charming former military man Leo (Jones) arrives and threatens to become the new alpha male. When regional director Suzie (Russo) also shows up to look into some improper finances, both men turn on the charm to assert their status as top dog. But what starts as a friendly rivalry to date Suzie turns serious when men from Duke's past come back to haunt him—kidnapping Suzie in the process. Putting their rivalry aside, can Duke and Leo come together to rescue Suzie, stop whoever is trying to kill Duke, and save Christmas at Villa Capri?

 

NEXT WEEK

 FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can't judge a bull by its cover. From Blue Sky Studios and Carlos Saldanha, the director of "Rio" and inspired by the beloved book "The Story of Ferdinand" by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, "Ferdinand" is a heartwarming animated comedy adventure with an all-star cast

Christmas holiday releases include: 

December 8: Just Getting Started 

December 15: Star Wars Last Jedi; Ferdinand

December 20: Greatest Showman; Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle 

December 22: All the Money in the World; Downsizing; Father Figure; Pitch Perfect 3;


FLASHBACK CINEMA: Sun/Wed, 3:30/7:00 p.m..

Polar Express runs Dec. 10 & 13 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

Elf is scheduled Dec. 17 & 20 @ 3:30 & 7 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life runs Dec. 24 & Dec. 27.

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE CINEMAS PULLMAN 16

FLASHBACK CINEMA 

SUNDAY & WEDNESDAY DEC 10 & DEC 13, 3:30 & 7:00 P.M. 

On Christmas Eve a boy boards a mysterious train bound for the North Pole. This adaptation of the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg has a score by Alan Silvestri that features original songs plus classic holiday recordings from the 1940’s. The “performance capture” animation used by director Robert Zemeckis made it possible for Tom Hanks to play six roles, including Santa. ("The true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”) Rated G

SHOWTIMES STARTING DEC. 8

 Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM
 Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM
 Trailer ▶

The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)

Drama 
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes

DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri

More Information ► 2D 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM

 Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  1:00  4:00  6:30  7:00  9:15  9:45

Sun  Wed:  1:00  4:00  6:30  9:15  9:45

Thu:  1:00  4:00  6:30  9:15
 Trailer ▶

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)

Drama 
2 hr. 9 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig

DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM

 Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation 
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM
 Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama 
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  12:30  12:50  3:30  3:50  6:50  9:30

Sun  Wed:  12:30  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:30

Thu:  12:30  12:50  3:30  3:50
 (PG-13) Comedy 
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

 Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama 
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:05PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM

 Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama 
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

 Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure 
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM

 Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy 
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:25PM9:55PM

 Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror 
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 1:15PM4:05PM7:20PM9:40PM

 Trailer ▶

Happy Death Day (PG-13)

Horror 
1 hr. 36 min.

CAST
Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Rachel Varela

DIRECTOR
Christopher Landon

More Information ► 2D 12:55PM3:55PM6:55PM9:55PM

 Trailer ▶

It (R)

Horror 
2 hr. 15 min.

CAST
Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis

DIRECTOR
Andrés Muschietti

More Information ► 2D 12:20PM3:20PM6:20PM9:20PM
Thu:  12:00  3:00  9:20   CHARLESTON, WV MARQUEE SOUTHRIDGE  

Southridge 12

BAD MOMS XMAS (R)

Daily:  11:50  2:20  4:50  7:20  9:50

COCO (PG)

Daily:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:20

DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  11:55  2:20  3:20  4:45  7:10  9:00  9:40

Sun  Wed:  11:55  2:20  4:45  7:10  9:30  9:40

Thu:  11:55  2:20  3:20  4:45  7:10  9:40

JUST GET STARTED (PG13)

Daily:  12:00  2:20  4:40  7:10  9:35

JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)

Daily:  12:30  1:00  3:30  4:00  6:30  7:00  9:15  9:45

ORIENT XPRESS (PG13)

Fri  Sat  Sun  Mon  Tue  Wed:  12:00  3:00  6:00  8:50

Thu:  12:00  3:00

POLAR EXPRESS (G)

Sun  Wed:  3:30  7:00

RAGNAROK (PG13)

Daily:  12:15  3:15  6:15  9:10

ROMAN ISRAEL (PG13)

Daily:  12:25  3:25  6:25  9:25

THE STAR (PG)

Daily:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45  9:00

WONDER (PG)

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  12:20  12:50  3:50  6:20  6:50  9:30

Sun  Wed  Thu:  12:20  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:30

            GHTC PARK PLACE STADIUM         BECKLEY, WV MARQUEE GALLERIA 14     Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM

Trailer ▶

The Man Who Invented Christmas (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Dan Stevens, Jonathan Pryce, Christopher Plummer, Miriam Margolyes

DIRECTOR
Bharat Nalluri

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:45PM3:45PM6:45PM9:25PM Thu:  12:45  3:45
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:00PM4:00PM6:30PM7:00PM9:15PM9:45PM Sun  Wed:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:30  9:45
Trailer ▶

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 9 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig

DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM3:05PM6:05PM9:05PM Thu:  12:05  3:05
Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:50AM12:20PM2:10PM3:20PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM Sun  Wed:  11:50  12:20  2:10  4:30  6:45  9:00
Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:10PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM

Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM Thu:  12:15  3:15  9:10
Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 11:45AM2:15PM4:50PM7:20PM10:00PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2DReserved Seating 12:05PM2:25PM4:55PM7:15PM9:55PM  Thu:  12:05  2:25   TRIDELPHIA/WHEELING MARQUEE HIGHLANDS 14   Trailer ▶

Just Getting Started (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, Rene Russo

DIRECTOR
Ron Shelton

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM2:20PM4:40PM7:10PM9:35PM

Trailer ▶

Coco (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 44 min.

CAST
Gael García Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor

DIRECTOR
Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

More Information ► 2D 12:10PM12:40PM3:10PM3:40PM6:40PM9:20PM Sun  Wed  Thu:  12:10  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:20
Trailer ▶

Justice League (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
1 hr. 59 min.

CAST
Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa

DIRECTOR
Zack Snyder

More Information ► 2D 

Fri  Sat  Mon  Tue:  1:00  4:00  6:30  7:00  9:15  9:45

Sun  Wed:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:15  9:45

Thu:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:45
Trailer ▶

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (PG-13)

Drama
2 hr. 9 min.

CAST
Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell, Carmen Ejogo, Shelley Hennig

DIRECTOR
Dan Gilroy

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM3:25PM6:25PM9:25PM Mon:  12:25
Trailer ▶

The Star (PG)

Animation
1 hr. 25 min.

CAST
Steven Yeun, Kelly Clarkson, Aidy Bryant, Keegan-Michael Key

DIRECTOR
Timothy Reckart

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:10PM4:30PM6:45PM9:00PM

Trailer ▶

Wonder (PG)

Drama
1 hr. 43 min.

CAST
Julia Roberts, Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson

DIRECTOR
Stephen Chbosky

More Information ► 2D 12:50PM3:50PM6:50PM9:30PM

(PG-13) Comedy
1 hr. 38 min.

CAST
Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Mel Gibson

DIRECTOR
Sean Anders

More Information ► 2D 11:55AM2:20PM4:45PM7:10PM9:40PM

Trailer ▶

Murder on the Orient Express (PG-13)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Judi Dench

DIRECTOR
Kenneth Branagh

More Information ► 2D 12:00PM3:00PM6:00PM8:50PM Thu:  12:00  3:00  8:50
Trailer ▶

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

Drama
1 hr. 55 min.

CAST
Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Abbie Cornish

DIRECTOR
Martin McDonagh

More Information ► 2D 1:20PM4:20PM7:05PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Thor: Ragnarok (PG-13)

Action/Adventure
2 hr. 10 min.

CAST
Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba

DIRECTOR
Taika Waititi

More Information ► 2D 12:15PM3:15PM6:15PM9:10PM

Trailer ▶

A Bad Moms Christmas (R)

Comedy
1 hr. 41 min.

CAST
Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Cheryl Hines

DIRECTOR
Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

More Information ► 2D 11:50AM2:20PM4:50PM7:20PM9:50PM

Trailer ▶

Jigsaw (R)

Horror
1 hr. 31 min.

CAST
Laura Vandervoort, Tobin Bell

DIRECTOR
Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

More Information ► 2D 12:25PM2:45PM5:05PM7:25PM9:45PM Thu:  12:25
Trailer ▶

Thank You For Your Service (R)

Drama
1 hr. 49 min.

CAST
Haley Bennett, Amy Schumer, Miles Teller, Joe Cole

DIRECTOR
Jason Hall

More Information ► 2D 12:40PM3:40PM6:40PM9:15PM Thu:  12:40
FLASHBACK CINEMA

POLAR EXPRESS (G)

Sun  Wed:  3:30  7:00


WELCH, WV

Marquee McDowell 3


COCO (PG)

Fri:  3:40  6:40  9:20

Sat:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:20

Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:05  7:05

JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)

Fri:  4:00  7:00  9:45

Sat:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:45

Sun:  1:00  4:00  7:00

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:00  7:00

THE STAR (PG)

Fri:  4:30  6:45  9:00

Sat:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45  9:00

Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45

Mon  Tue  Wed:  4:10  7:10

Thu:  4:10


 SUMMERSVILLE, WV

Marquee Nicholas Showcase

COCO (PG)

Fri:  3:40  6:40  9:35

Sat:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:35

Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:00  6:50

DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)

Fri:  4:45  7:10  9:40

Sat:  11:55  2:20  4:45  7:10  9:40

Sun:  11:55  2:20  4:45  7:10

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:45  7:30

THE STAR (PG)

Fri:  4:30  6:45  9:00

Sat:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45  9:00

Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45

Mon  Tue  Wed:  4:30  6:45

Thu:  4:30

WONDER (PG)

Fri:  3:50  6:50  9:30

Sat:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:30

Sun:  12:50  3:50  6:50

Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:15  7:15

 

WYTHEVILLE, VA/BLUEFIELD WV


Marquee Wytheville 8

COCO (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:40  6:40  9:20

Sat  Sun:  12:40  3:40  6:40  9:20

DADDYS HOME 2 (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:45  5:30  7:10  8:40  9:40

Sat  Sun:  11:55  12:00  2:20  2:30  4:45  5:30  7:10  8:40  9:40

JUSTICE LEAGUE (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed:  4:00  7:00  9:45

Sat  Sun:  1:00  4:00  7:00  9:45

Thu:  4:00

ORIENT XPRESS (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed:  3:00  6:00  8:50

Sat  Sun:  12:00  3:00  6:00  8:50

Thu:  3:00

RAGNAROK (PG13)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed:  3:15  6:15  9:10

Sat  Sun:  12:15  3:15  6:15  9:10

Thu:  3:15  9:10

THE STAR (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  4:30  6:45  9:00

Sat  Sun:  11:50  2:10  4:30  6:45  9:00

WONDER (PG)

Fri  Mon  Tue  Wed  Thu:  3:50  6:50  9:30

Sat  Sun:  12:50  3:50  6:50  9:30

