Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers To Be Wary of Holiday Employment Scams

Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.

Although personal information is shared as part of a job application, be very cautious of providing financial account information or handing over money.

Be wary of any job offer or interview that requires upfront payment.

Check the business’ website to make sure the opening is posted there. If you’re still not sure, call the business to check on the position.

Use caution when ads urge you to immediately apply and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”

Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.