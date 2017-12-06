Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Warns Consumers To Be Wary of Holiday Employment Scams
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 04:06 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Money can be tight around the holidays,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “With so many people buying gifts and traveling, it’s important for those seeking an extra job to only reply to legitimate job offers.”
Consumers should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income, but result in nothing more than lost time and money.
Additional tips include:
- Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.
- Although personal information is shared as part of a job application, be very cautious of providing financial account information or handing over money.
- Be wary of any job offer or interview that requires upfront payment.
- Check the business’ website to make sure the opening is posted there. If you’re still not sure, call the business to check on the position.
- Use caution when ads urge you to immediately apply and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”
- Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.
- Be very cautious of any job that asks you to share personal information or hand over money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.