Council to Discuss FOP Contract

Huntington City Council will be discussing approval of a new contract with the FOP during its Monday , December 11 in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall at 7:30 p.m.. The agenda includes an alcoholic beverage revision.

The work session will be Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m.

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

December 11, 2017

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING SUBSECTION 521.07 AND 521.09 OF ARTICLE 521 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, TO BRING THE MUNICIPAL CODE INTO COMPLIANCE WITH STATE LAW CONCERNING THE TIME AND SALE OF ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SUNDAY

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FISCAL YEAR 2013-14 AND 2015-2016 FUNDING (as postponed)

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT FOR SIDEWALK REPLACEMENT

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Tonia Page

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF A 2017 APPALACHIA HIGH INTENSITY DRUG TRAFFICKING AREAS (HIDTA) GRANT IN THE AMOUNT OF $50,000.00 ON BEHALF OF THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ACCEPT THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON AND FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE GOLDSTAR LODGE #65, THE ACCEPTANCE OF SAID WAGE AND BENEFIT AGREEMENT BEING CONTINGENT UPON THE DISMISSAL OF THE PENDING LAWSUIT BETWEEN THE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE GOLDSTAR LODGE #65 AND THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, WITH PREJUDICE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL CONFIRMING THE APPOINTMENT OF ROBERT H. SWEENEY JR. TO THE CABELL HUNTINGTON BOARD OF HEALTH

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

11. Good & Welfare

12. Adjournment