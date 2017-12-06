MU Department of Social Work to host two-day structural family therapy workshop

 Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 20:22 Updated 4 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

Marshall University’s Department of Social Work will host a two-day structural family therapy workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 15, on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

Presenter Jorge Colipinto from the Minuchin Center for the Family will illustrate strategies and concepts of strategic family therapy through video excerpts and engaging dialogue, according to Jo Dee Gottlieb, program director for the department’s Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) program.

Twelve hours of continuing education units (CEUs) have been approved for West Virginia social work licensure, as well as counseling and psychology. Cost to attend is $50 with a possibility of an additional charge of $20 applied for counseling CEUs. This is a free event for the university’s social work students.

To register, contact Gottlieb at gottlieb@marshall.edu with your name, contact info and the CEU session of interest. Payment can be made at the door the day of the event.

To learn more about events sponsored by the Department of Social Work, visit www.marshall.edu/social-work.

